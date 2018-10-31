A Star Neuroscientist Allegedly Drugged And Sexually Assaulted A Grad Student At A Scientific Meeting

Vanderbilt University placed David Sweatt on leave in August, after the allegation surfaced on Twitter. Records obtained by BuzzFeed News show that the school was warned he was a “potential safety threat” in 2017.

YouTube / Via youtube.com David Sweatt

In August, just days after a scientist alleged on Twitter that David Sweatt had “drugged and raped a student,” Vanderbilt University in Nashville placed him on leave. Now, email correspondence obtained by BuzzFeed News confirms that a grad student at Oregon Health & Science University alleged he drugged and assaulted her. The documents also reveal that Vanderbilt was told about the anonymous allegation and warned that Sweatt represented a “potential safety threat” 11 months before they removed him from campus. The woman who reported Sweatt’s behavior, who is not named in the documents, did not respond to requests for comment. Sweatt’s lawyer, Andrew Miltenberg, sent a statement denying that his client did anything wrong. “Beginning in August, and set in motion by people with a destructive, political agenda that is not tethered to reality, Dr. Sweatt has been targeted by anonymous, irresponsible and unfounded allegations,” Miltenberg wrote. “Dr. Sweatt denies any wrongdoing. He has always conducted himself, both professionally and in his private life, in a respectful, thoughtful and consensual manner.” Sweatt, chair of Vanderbilt’s Department of Pharmacology, studies the molecular underpinnings of learning and memory. He has written a popular textbook on the subject and in 2008 was made a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. He is also an artist, painting abstract works with titles like “NMDA Receptor,” reflecting the themes of his scientific research. It was this pastime that on Aug. 7 prompted Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to write a glowing blog post about Sweatt “pursuing beauty” through science and art.



NIH

After Collins tweeted a link to the blog post, Sarah Myhre, a climate scientist at the University of Washington, and a member of the Seattle branch of the group 500 Women Scientists, replied: “Do you know that Dr. David Sweatt, the ‘gifted painter’ you are lauding here, has been accused of drugging and raping a student?”



The NIH — which over the years has provided more than $20 million to Sweatt’s research, including more than $1.7 million in grants to train early-career scientists — quickly removed the blog post, and Collins deleted his tweet. “NIH took down the blog on Friday, August 10, and feels it was appropriate to remove the blog while Vanderbilt looks into the matter,” a spokesperson for the agency told BuzzFeed News by email. Also on Aug. 10, Larry Marnett, dean of basic sciences for Vanderbilt’s medical school, wrote to colleagues at the university: “I want to make you aware that as of today David Sweatt, Chair of Pharmacology, is on leave.” When BuzzFeed News asked about the allegation made on Twitter at that time, the school confirmed that it was “looking into the matter.” “Providing a safe and welcoming environment is a priority, and we take seriously any complaints of misconduct,” a Vanderbilt spokesperson added.