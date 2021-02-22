One Year, 500,000 Deaths

While the US government bickered, the coronavirus exposed the rampant inequality in our society. The poor got poorer, the rich got richer, and the bodies piled up.

Jae C. Hong / AP Nurse Michele Younkin (left) comforts Romelia Navarro at the bedside of her dying husband, Antonio, in St. Jude Medical Center’s COVID-19 unit in Fullerton, California, on July 31, 2020. Antonio was Younkin’s first COVID-19 patient to die on her watch.

Sorry, your browser does not support the video element. The height of each spike represents the cumulative death rate for a single county at the end of each week. The maximum value is capped at 275 per 100,000 people, which includes about 97.5% of values in the data. Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / via New York Times / USAFacts

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times Daily reported US deaths from COVID-19. Line shows 7-day rolling average.

Bryan R. Smith / Reuters Joseph Neufeld Jr. looks over caskets at the Gerard J. Neufeld funeral home in Queens, New York, on April 26, 2020.

Top image: Lila Blanks leans over the casket of her husband, Gregory Blanks, 50, who died of COVID-19, ahead of his funeral in San Felipe, Texas, on Jan. 26, 2021 (Callaghan O’Hare / Reuters). Weekly cumulative death totals source: Johns Hopkins University CSSE.