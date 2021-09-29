Doctors Are Attacking COVID Vaccines And Promoting Bogus Cures — And Getting Away With It

As around 2,000 mostly unvaccinated Americans die of COVID-19 every day, BuzzFeed News could not find a single example of a doctor who has been disciplined for spreading vaccine disinformation.

From questioning vaccines to touting unproven treatments like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, a small number of doctors have established themselves as some of the highest-profile purveyors of false information on COVID-19. But state medical boards have so far taken few steps to remove the credentials that make them seem like authoritative sources, critics say. Take Simone Gold, an emergency room doctor from Beverly Hills who founded America’s Frontline Doctors, a group that has filed lawsuits to block the authorization of COVID vaccines for children and overturn vaccine mandates. In a speech in Florida posted online in January, Gold claimed that the “so-called” vaccine “actually changes nothing,” adding: “The people who die from COVID-19 are people who are kinda destined to die in this period anyway.” Gold has a license to practice medicine in California with no disciplinary actions on her record.

John Clanton / Tulsa World via AP Simone Gold speaks to a crowd at an America's Frontline Doctors event on June 30, 2021.

Peter McCullough, a Texas cardiologist and prominent supporter of hydroxychloroquine, claimed before the Texas Senate in March that those below age 50 and previously infected people don’t need to be vaccinated, defying CDC recommendations. His former employer this month obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent him from using his prior affiliation at the Baylor College of Medicine in media and other appearances. His Texas medical license remains clear. McCullough declined to comment. State medical boards can suspend or revoke the licenses of doctors who endanger public health. And the Federation of State Medical Boards — the national umbrella organization for such regulators — said in July that “physicians who generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action.” But as around 2,000 mostly unvaccinated Americans die of COVID-19 every day, BuzzFeed News could not find a single example of a doctor who has been disciplined to date for spreading vaccine disinformation. Overall, after reviewing news reports, state medical board websites, and legal filings, we found just a handful of medical board investigations for any COVID-related violations, and one instance where a doctor’s license was revoked for failing to comply with a mask mandate. The dearth of COVID-related actions may reflect the glacial progress of medical board investigations, which can take many months and sometimes years to proceed from an initial complaint to a final action. It can also be hard to determine when a doctor’s pattern of drug prescribing represents a danger to patients.

Enough is enough, say public health advocates. No License for Disinformation, a newly formed group of physicians, parents, and disability advocates, is filing complaints with state medical boards against doctors who, they say, have spread false COVID statements. The group is encouraging the public to do the same. “Everyone has the right to an opinion,” No License for Disinformation states on its website. “Doctors, however, are bound by an ethical and legal obligation to do no harm.” “We see the effects of disinformation firsthand because we see the victims of disinformation campaigns that come into our emergency departments,” Taylor Nichols, an emergency room doctor in Sacramento and one of the founders of No License for Disinformation, told BuzzFeed News. “This is personal for me.” Targets include Gold and other physicians associated with America’s Frontline Doctors. This group made national headlines in July 2020 when, clad in white coats, they held a press conference in front of the Supreme Court building and declared hydroxychloroquine to be a COVID “cure.” On its website, America’s Frontline Doctors charges $90 for telemedicine consultations with physicians “trained” by the group and who are prepared to prescribe hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, neither of which is proven to treat or prevent COVID. People have spent at least $15 million on medications and consultations combined, according to hacked data obtained by the Intercept. (America’s Frontline Doctors didn’t comment on those numbers but said it had launched a “third-party audit” of the hack.) “That is a group consistently in violation of ethical and moral standards for physicians,” Nichols said. Gold, the leader of America’s Frontline Doctors, has been indicted for entering the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Joseph Ladapo, another founder, was described around the launch as the group’s policy liaison and was until recently an associate professor at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine. Just last week, Ladapo was nominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the state’s next surgeon general and immediately vowed to oppose vaccine mandates. Earlier this month, he was issued a brand-new Florida medical license. Ladapo did not respond to requests for comment.

Paul Hennessy / Sopa Images / LightRocket via Getty Images Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference before Joseph Ladapo at NeoCity Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.

Gold previously told the Washington Post that she regretted entering the US Capitol on Jan. 6. She did not respond to requests for comment for this article. Instead, her lawyer, Steven Biss, sent a “cease and desist” letter describing No License for Disinformation’s campaign as “false and defamatory.” “She has clinically managed many COVID-19 patients, including intubations and managing intubated patients and patients who have died,” Biss added. “America’s Frontline Doctors is a civil rights organization — it is each person’s choice to take the vaccine or not — Dr. Gold and her colleagues vehemently oppose mandates." America’s Frontline Doctors has rejected calls for disciplinary action. “Decertification for speaking out in favor of early outpatient treatment of COVID-19, or calling into question the monolithic vaccine narrative, is a gross abuse of authority and will generate a strong legal response,” its associate medical director, Richard Amerling, said in a statement posted on the group’s website earlier this month. One big obstacle to bringing disciplinary action is that physicians have broad discretion to practice medicine guided by their own expertise — especially when it comes to writing prescriptions. If a drug is approved by the FDA for one purpose, it can legally be prescribed “off label” for other conditions if a doctor judges it to be medically appropriate. Indeed, about 1 in 5 prescriptions written in the US are thought to be for off-label use. Hydroxychloroquine is approved for malaria and autoimmune diseases including lupus, while ivermectin is approved to treat parasitic worms, head lice, and rosacea. The FDA did issue an emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for severe COVID in March 2020, but revoked it three months later after studies indicated the drug was ineffective and could cause heart problems. The agency now specifically warns against using either hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19. Prescriptions for both drugs have surged during the pandemic. The rush for hydroxychloroquine last year had consequences for people like Abby Mahler, a lupus patient and cofounder of No License for Disinformation. “It’s a slow, personal, invisible violence,” Mahler, a Los Angeles–based photographer, said of the shortages and price hikes.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via IQVIA

Neither the Federation of State Medical Boards nor professional medical specialty bodies that have threatened to remove certifications of expertise if doctors spread COVID-related vaccine disinformation have weighed in on whether doctors should be punished for off-label COVID prescribing.

Warren Newton, president of the American Board of Family Medicine, acknowledged that he believes ivermectin is ineffective. “But ivermectin is not the cause of the public health emergency right now,” he told BuzzFeed News. “I really want to focus on vaccination.” There has been at least one attempt, apparently unsuccessful, to discipline a doctor over their use of hydroxychloroquine. Richard Urso, a Houston-area ophthalmologist and another cofounder of America’s Frontline Doctors, claimed last year he was facing complaints over his use of the drug. In October 2020, the conservative news outlet the Texan obtained a letter stating that Urso had been cleared by the Texas Medical Board because “there was insufficient evidence to prove that a violation of the Medical Practice Act occurred.” It didn’t mention hydroxychloroquine, but it specified that Urso was found to be “appropriate in his care and treatment” of three anonymous patients. Urso did not respond to queries from BuzzFeed News. The Texas Medical Board said it could not comment, as investigations of complaints are confidential unless it issues a formal accusation. Neither that regulator nor the state’s pharmacy board has shown much interest in cracking down on off-label prescribing for COVID since then. Earlier this month, the two regulators said that “drugs are permitted to be prescribed off-label” and that “it is the professional judgement of each physician to write their prescriptions.” The statement was issued in response to media queries about doctors administering ivermectin in Texas, which has the highest rate of prescriptions for the drug in the nation, according to a June CDC analysis. In contrast, some state medical boards are investigating doctors for off-label COVID prescribing. In Washington state, regulators have opened 22 investigations into doctors triggered by complaints about their use of ivermectin, spokesperson Stephanie Mason told BuzzFeed News. In a statement released on Tuesday, the Washington Medical Commission specifically warned doctors in that state that ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine are not approved for treating COVID-19. “Treatments and recommendations regarding this disease that fall below standard of care as established by medical experts, federal authorities and legitimate medical research are potentially subject to disciplinary action,” the regulator said. In Arkansas, the state medical board opened an investigation into Robert Karas, a doctor in Fayetteville, following reports he had used ivermectin to treat inmates with COVID in the Washington County jail. “Those were my professional opinions based on my 20 plus years of experience and review of the literature through the years,” Karas wrote to the board in response to two complaints it received. “I am on the front line of trying to prevent death and serious illness,” Karas told BuzzFeed News by email. He said that he was “proud of our track record in both of my clinics and at the jail in particular.” The most high-profile sanction handed down so far, from the Oregon Medical Board, relates to a doctor in Dallas, Oregon, who told patients that masks were ineffective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and refused to wear a mask in the clinic himself. Earlier this month, the board revoked Steven LaTulippe’s medical license and fined him $10,000. LaTulippe is now requesting a judicial review of his license revocation. He told BuzzFeed News that he was traveling out of state when the board wrote to notify him of its intent to revoke his license, and he did not have an opportunity to respond. “They are making an example of me,” he said. “They have totally trashed my reputation.”