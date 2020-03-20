These Traffic Maps Show How The Coronavirus Pandemic Has Emptied Streets Across The Globe

In some of the most congested cities in the US and across the world, roads are almost empty. Check these updating maps to see for yourself.

As nations across the world try to limit the spread of COVID-19, many cities, regions, and even entire countries have been placed under strict restrictions, keeping people who would normally be on the roads in their homes.

To show how this has affected cities throughout the world, BuzzFeed News has teamed up with the mapping and location data company Mapbox, which provided data on traffic volumes before and after the COVID-19 crisis escalated. In each case, the “After” view shows traffic patterns over the most recent calendar day, local time. The “Before” view shows the same day of the week in mid-January, before the coronavirus had spread across the globe. Drag the sliders to compare the two map views. Brighter greens and yellows indicate the presence of more vehicles on the roads. As the streets and highways empty, cities go dark. The maps will update daily. Rome

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

On Mar. 7, facing an escalating epidemic, Italy issued a lockdown order covering 16 million people in the north of the country, including Milan. On Mar. 10, travel across the entire nation was restricted to reasons of work, health, and emergencies. Paris

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

“We are in a health war,” President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the French people on Mar. 16. If people intend to leave their home, they must now fill in a form explaining why. London

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

The British government initially advised people who might be infected to self-quarantine but avoided wider restrictions on activities and travel. But it changed tack on Mar 16, after an expert report suggested this would lead to the health system being overwhelmed. Now people are being advised to avoid “non-essential contact” and schools are being closed from Mar. 20 until further notice. Beijing

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

The coronavirus now spreading across the globe was first identified late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan. By late January, it and other badly affected cities were quarantined. Economic activity across the entire nation slowed, visible to orbiting satellites through a drop in air pollution. Even now, highways in the Chinese capital remain quiet compared to mid-January. Seoul

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

After China, South Korea was the second country to see an explosive rise in cases. Unlike other nations, it has managed to bring its epidemic under control, launching a massive testing campaign and aggressively tracking the contacts of people who tested positive. Because this early intervention allowed it to get the spread of the virus under control, South Korea has not had to shut down entire cities. “South Korea is a democratic republic, we feel a lockdown is not a reasonable choice,” Kim Woo-Joo, an infectious disease specialist at Korea University, told Science. Still, normal levels of traffic have not yet returned to the streets of its capital city. San Francisco

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

The Bay Area counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Santa Clara issued a “shelter-in-place” order which went into effect 12:01 a.m. on Mar. 17. Residents were told to leave their homes for “only the most essential needs.” Los Angeles

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team

On Mar. 18 California governor Gavin Newsom ordered people across the entire state to stay at home unless absolutely necessary. Even before then, fewer Angelenos were taking to the city’s freeways than normal. New York City

Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News, Lo Bénichou/Mapbox, Mapbox Telemetry Team