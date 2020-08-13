Coronavirus Testing Is Declining In Texas And Florida Just As Schools Are About To Reopen

“I think we should be very concerned,” one epidemiologist in Texas said.

Sergio Flores / Getty Images A man gets tested for COVID-19 in Austin, Texas.

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member.

Coronavirus testing in Texas and Florida has taken a nosedive since the middle of July. Epidemiologists worry that this shift means the states are flying in the dark just as their surveillance systems are urgently needed to detect any uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by school reopenings. “I think we should be very concerned,” Angela Clendenin, an epidemiologist at Texas A&M University in College Station, told BuzzFeed News. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, tweeted his alarm about the situation in Texas: “Why is testing falling off a cliff? … Texas is in trouble and has to turn things around.” Both Texas and Florida saw big surges in COVID-19 cases in June, a couple of weeks after the states reopened businesses, including bars and restaurants, and people gathered to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. After their governors reversed reopening plans, the surges peaked in each state around the middle of July. The new problem worrying epidemiologists is that coronavirus testing has declined sharply since then. Although state-supported testing sites in Florida were closed for a few days from July 30 as Tropical Storm Isaias moved up the state’s Atlantic Coast, the main problem isn’t a lack of availability of testing sites and appointments. Rather, it seems largely to be driven by people choosing not to get tested.



Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via COVID Tracking Project / New York Times Test results include positive and negative results from viral tests, plus new probable positive cases. Lines show seven-day rolling averages.

The reasons for the falloff in demand are still unclear. “I don’t think anybody knows what’s going on in Texas,” Saskia Popescu, an epidemiologist at the University of Arizona, and a member of the Federation of American Scientists’ Coronavirus Task Force, told BuzzFeed News. “Which is even more concerning.” Clendenin suspects that a number of factors are involved, including a shortage of certified lab technicians that is causing a backlog in processing, which means that results can take a week to appear. “People are like, ‘So why am I doing this?’” Clendenin said. “There’s also a real concern that if people get tested and they’re positive, they can’t work for 10 days.” In Texas, there is also confusion about tests labeled as “pending assignment,” which means they haven’t yet been assigned to a county. According to a report in the Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 11, more than half a million test results fell into this category at that time. These probably represent people who found it easier to drive to another county to get tested, Clendenin said. Bureaucratic delays in assigning the test results to people’s county of residence add to the difficulty in understanding the true rate of infection in the state. In Texas, the percentage of test results returning positive has also spiked, surging past 20% in recent days. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the number of new infections is rising — instead, it probably means that the people who are choosing to get tested are more likely to have symptoms and therefore actually be infected.



Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via COVID Tracking Project “Percent positive” is the number of confirmed and probable cases reported each day, divided by the sum of this number and the number of negative test results. Lines show seven-day rolling averages.