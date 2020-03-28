These Charts And Maps Show How The Coronavirus Outbreak Is Affecting Your State

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

COVID-19 has now taken hold in every US state and some have already seen people getting sick and dying in large numbers. Responses have differed too — testing rates vary widely from state to state, and there is huge variation in policies to limit the spread of the disease.

Use the charts and maps below to find out how your state is dealing with the crisis. The data will be updated daily. How hard has your state been hit? Total death rate by state

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via covidtracking.com

From March 11 onward, the COVID Tracking Project has compiled data on deaths from COVID-19 in every state and overseas US territory. This chart shows how the total number of deaths in each state has risen since then. Tiles appear on the date the first death was recorded and are colored by the number of deaths relative to the state’s population. The states are sorted by their current total number of reported deaths per million people. (It’s important to note that some doctors and nurses have raised concern about inaccuracies in how deaths are currently being recorded.) The chart shows how deaths from the outbreak in Washington state rose gradually, while the death tolls in New York and Louisiana escalated rapidly in late March. Daily death rate by state

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via covidtracking.com

This chart shows the number of reported deaths, relative to a state’s population, on each individual day of their outbreak. The states are sorted according to their death rates on the day with the most recent available data. (The data is updated after 4 pm Eastern Daylight Time each day.) If the tiles for any state start to get lighter over time after a period with more intense colors, it suggests that its epidemic is starting to come under control.

How many tests has your state run?

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News

The key to understanding how far COVID-19 has spread through the population is to test people with flu-like symptoms. The US was late to start widespread testing, and there is still huge variation in its extent from state to state. This chart gives the latest testing data for each state, including the percentage who tested positive, compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. Search for your state or sort the data by clicking on each of the column headers — click once to sort in ascending order, or twice to sort in descending order.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News

This chart helps put the numbers on the percentage of people testing positive in each state into perspective. Overall, states that have rolled out more widespread testing tend to have a lower percentage of positive tests. That makes sense, because states that are running fewer tests are probably testing more severely ill patients who are more likely to have COVID-19. But there are two big outliers on this chart: New York and New Jersey. In both states, about one in three people being tested are positive for COVID-19. This almost certainly reflects the intense outbreak currently raging in New York City and the surrounding area. What has your state done to limit viral spread? The maps below are based on information compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a health policy think tank based in San Francisco. They show mandatory orders made by state governors. (The authority of governors to issue such orders varies from state to state.)

Stay-at-home orders

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via kff.org

Bans on gatherings of people

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via kff.org

Closure of bars and restaurants

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via kff.org

Closure of other businesses

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via kff.org

School closures

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via kff.org