How Much Do You Know About Climate Change?

When Yale University quizzed US adults on the facts, most got a failing grade. How do you compare?

By Peter Aldhous and Zahra Hirji

Peter Aldhous BuzzFeed News Reporter Zahra Hirji BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on April 26, 2019, at 10:02 a.m. ET

This week BuzzFeed News is highlighting the current reality of climate change, and how it is changing our world. How much do you know about what’s going on?

  1. What does the “greenhouse effect” refer to?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    The Earth’s protective ozone layer
    Correct
    Incorrect
    How plants grow
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Gases in the atmosphere that trap heat
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pollution that causes acid rain
    Greenhouse gases trap heat from the sun, reflected back from the Earth’s surface.

  2. In 2016, the warmest year on record, the average temperature of the Earth’s surface was about degrees 58.8 degrees Fahrenheit (14.9 degrees Celsius). What was the average over the 30 years from 1951-1980?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    about 51 degrees F (10.6 degrees C)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    about 54 degrees F (12.2 degrees C)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    about 57 degrees F (13.9 degrees C)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    about 60 degrees F (15.6 degrees C)
    Since the middle of the last century, the earth has warmed on average by almost 2 degrees F (about 1 degree C).

  3. Which gas is good at trapping heat from the Earth’s surface?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carbon dioxide
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Methane
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Water vapor
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    All three are greenhouse gases. Another is nitrous oxide, which is emitted when farmers add nitrogen to the soil by using synthetic fertilizers.

  4. Which gas is produced by burning fossil fuels?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oxygen
    Via Getty Images
    Oxygen
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Carbon dioxide
    Via Getty Images
    Carbon dioxide
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Helium
    Via Getty Images
    Helium
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hydrogen
    Via Getty Images
    Hydrogen
    Via Getty Images
    When fossil fuels burn, much of the carbon they contain combines with oxygen to form carbon dioxide.

  5. Which is a fossil fuel?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Solar
    Via Getty Images
    Solar
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Wood
    Via Getty Images
    Wood
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Oil
    Via Getty Images
    Oil
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Hydrogen
    Via Getty Images
    Hydrogen
    Via Getty Images
    Oil forms when the remains of dead plants and animals are exposed to intense heat and pressure over thousands of years.

  6. Roughly how much carbon dioxide was in the atmosphere in 1850?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    150 parts per million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    290 parts per million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    410 parts per million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    450 parts per million
    That’s just under 0.03% of the air, by volume.

  7. Roughly how much carbon dioxide is in the atmosphere today?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    150 parts per million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    290 parts per million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    410 parts per million
    Correct
    Incorrect
    450 parts per million
    There is about 40% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere today than there was in 1850.

  8. How much do scientists estimate that global sea levels rose from 1900 to 2000?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    6 to 9 inches (15 to 23 centimeters)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    3 to 4 feet (0.9 to 1.2 meters)
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10 to 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters)
    Scientists have measured sea level rise with tide gauges, and more recently, from satellites.

  9. If we were to stop burning fossil fuels today, would global warming stop almost immediately?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Yes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No
    There’s a delay between emissions entering the atmosphere and all of the related warming.

  10. Which of these countries emits the most carbon dioxide?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Japan
    Via Getty Images
    Japan
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    United States
    Via Getty Images
    United States
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    India
    Via Getty Images
    India
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    China
    Via Getty Images
    China
    Via Getty Images
    China’s carbon dioxide emissions overtook those of the US in 2007.

  11. Which of these countries emits the most carbon dioxide per person?

    Correct
    Incorrect
    Japan
    Via Getty Images
    Japan
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    United States
    Via Getty Images
    United States
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    India
    Via Getty Images
    India
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    China
    Via Getty Images
    China
    Via Getty Images
    On average, each American is responsible for more than twice the carbon dioxide emissions of the average Chinese citizen.

  12. Which of the following actions would reduce global warming?

    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Switching from fossil fuels to renewable energy
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Reducing tropical deforestation
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Driving less
    Correct
    Incorrect
    All of the above
    Curbing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the air will reduce global warming. The two top sources of US emissions are transportation and electricity production.


For more from this series, click here.

