How Much Do You Know About Climate Change?
When Yale University quizzed US adults on the facts, most got a failing grade. How do you compare?
This week BuzzFeed News is highlighting the current reality of climate change, and how it is changing our world. How much do you know about what’s going on?
What does the “greenhouse effect” refer to?The Earth’s protective ozone layerHow plants growGases in the atmosphere that trap heatPollution that causes acid rain
Greenhouse gases trap heat from the sun, reflected back from the Earth’s surface.
In 2016, the warmest year on record, the average temperature of the Earth’s surface was about degrees 58.8 degrees Fahrenheit (14.9 degrees Celsius). What was the average over the 30 years from 1951-1980?about 51 degrees F (10.6 degrees C)about 54 degrees F (12.2 degrees C)about 57 degrees F (13.9 degrees C)about 60 degrees F (15.6 degrees C)
Since the middle of the last century, the earth has warmed on average by almost 2 degrees F (about 1 degree C).
Which gas is good at trapping heat from the Earth’s surface?Carbon dioxideMethaneWater vaporAll of the above
All three are greenhouse gases. Another is nitrous oxide, which is emitted when farmers add nitrogen to the soil by using synthetic fertilizers.
Which gas is produced by burning fossil fuels?OxygenVia Getty ImagesCarbon dioxideVia Getty ImagesHeliumVia Getty ImagesHydrogenVia Getty Images
When fossil fuels burn, much of the carbon they contain combines with oxygen to form carbon dioxide.
Which is a fossil fuel?SolarVia Getty ImagesWoodVia Getty ImagesOilVia Getty ImagesHydrogenVia Getty Images
Oil forms when the remains of dead plants and animals are exposed to intense heat and pressure over thousands of years.
Roughly how much carbon dioxide was in the atmosphere in 1850?150 parts per million290 parts per million410 parts per million450 parts per million
That’s just under 0.03% of the air, by volume.
Roughly how much carbon dioxide is in the atmosphere today?150 parts per million290 parts per million410 parts per million450 parts per million
There is about 40% more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere today than there was in 1850.
How much do scientists estimate that global sea levels rose from 1900 to 2000?6 to 9 inches (15 to 23 centimeters)3 to 4 feet (0.9 to 1.2 meters)10 to 12 feet (3 to 3.7 meters)
Scientists have measured sea level rise with tide gauges, and more recently, from satellites.
If we were to stop burning fossil fuels today, would global warming stop almost immediately?YesNo
There’s a delay between emissions entering the atmosphere and all of the related warming.
Which of these countries emits the most carbon dioxide?JapanVia Getty ImagesUnited StatesVia Getty ImagesIndiaVia Getty ImagesChinaVia Getty Images
China’s carbon dioxide emissions overtook those of the US in 2007.
Which of these countries emits the most carbon dioxide per person?JapanVia Getty ImagesUnited StatesVia Getty ImagesIndiaVia Getty ImagesChinaVia Getty Images
On average, each American is responsible for more than twice the carbon dioxide emissions of the average Chinese citizen.
Which of the following actions would reduce global warming?Switching from fossil fuels to renewable energyReducing tropical deforestationDriving lessAll of the above
Curbing the amount of greenhouse gases emitted into the air will reduce global warming. The two top sources of US emissions are transportation and electricity production.
