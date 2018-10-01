This Top Lab Suspended A Theoretical Physicist After He Made Sexist Comments At A Gender And Science Meeting

Europe’s leading physics lab suspended a theoretical physicist Monday after he railed against efforts to include women in physics in his talk at a conference on gender in science.

Alessandro Strumia, a visiting scientist at CERN with an appointment at the University of Pisa in Italy, spoke at a workshop on high-energy physics and gender at CERN on Friday.

Strumia told the audience that men are better represented in theoretical physics because of their inherent interests. Also, he claimed, there’s a wider variation in intelligence among men compared to women — which would mean that the smartest men tend to be smarter than the smartest women.

“Physics is not sexist against women,” he concluded. “However, truth does not matter because it’s part of a political battle coming from outside.”

Strumia also blasted what he claimed is discrimination against men in hiring to senior positions, citing his own failure to win a job at Italy’s prestigious National Institute for Nuclear Physics. His presentation included a slide comparing citations of his papers to those from a woman who was hired.

Strumia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News. But he told the BBC: “People say that physics is sexist, physics is racist. I made some simple checks and discovered that it wasn't, that it was becoming sexist against men and said so.”

“We can clearly not tolerate such a behaviour at CERN,” lab spokesperson Arnaud Marsollier told BuzzFeed News by email.