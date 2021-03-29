US Cases Of COVID-19 Are Rising Again, Sparking Fears Of A Fourth Major Surge

“We have so much to look forward to,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday. “But right now I’m scared.”

If you thought the pandemic was over in the US, think again. After almost three months of steady decline, the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 across the nation is rising. In several states, led by Michigan, the number of people in hospitals is also climbing.

That leaves the US at a critical juncture, experts warn. Even as the vaccine rollout picks up speed, the reopening of businesses, including bars and restaurants in many states, increased travel, a widespread sense of COVID fatigue, plus the spread of more transmissible and deadly variants, means that the US could be at the start of a fourth coronavirus surge. “I am going to pause here, I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” a visibly shaken Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a White House COVID-19 briefing on Monday. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared.” Health officials on Monday urged Americans to continue getting vaccinated, wearing masks, social distancing, and following CDC travel guidelines to prevent a fourth surge. “We really need to hold on to the public health measures as we get more and more people — from 2 to 3 plus million people — vaccinated every day,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “It will be a race between the vaccine and what’s going on with the dynamics of the outbreak. We can win this by just hanging in there a bit longer."

COVID-19 cases are rising again nationally.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times / Department of Health and Human Services Lines show seven-day rolling averages.

After a steep decline in new COVID-19 cases from the start of January, daily new cases across the nation began to level off and then ticked upward last week. Another key indicator of a renewed surge, the positive percentage of daily COVID-19 tests, has been rising for about three weeks.

Surges in the number of people in the hospital and daily reported COVID-19 deaths typically lag behind rises in cases by a few weeks. “When we see that uptick in cases, what we’ve seen before is that things really have a tendency to surge, and surge big,” Walensky said. “We know that cases can sometimes be a week or two behind the behavior that leads to those cases — the mixing that leads to those cases — we know that travel is up, and I just worry that we will see the surges that we saw over the summer and over the winter again.” Cases are surging in states across the US.

Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times Colors show the percentage change in the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases. Gray means a change of less than 5% in either direction.

The rise in new cases began in Michigan, then fanned out across the Midwest and the Northeast. Now cases are rising in states from Hawaii to Florida — where Spring Break partying alarmed local health officials and led to clashes with police. “An enormous number of people are coming our way, and many of them, if not most, seem to have forgotten that there’s a pandemic,” the mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, told USA Today on March 15.

“I’m really worried about the spring break activity in Florida,” George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at UCSF, told BuzzFeed News. “We’ll know soon if those people brought cases back home with them. If we see an outbreak in Alabama in a college town all of a sudden, we might say, ‘Yeah, that was the problem.’” More dangerous coronavirus variants may be partly to blame for the rises in cases. Data from the CDC shows that Florida and Michigan lead the nation for confirmed cases of the more transmissible and deadly B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant, first seen in the UK. But this data provides a limited view of the spread of variants in the US, since genetic surveillance for these variants is still not widespread. “We know about 26% of all sequenced virus is now the B.1.1.7 variant,” Walensky said. “And that may be one of the reasons, if people are not doing the things — masking and distancing to protect themselves — this variant is probably less forgiving and more infections will occur.” Health officials also pointed to loosening restrictions in many states as a key problem. “If we open up completely now, that is premature, given the level of infection that Dr. Walensky described,” Fauci said. “We are really doing things prematurely right now with regard to opening up.” Walensky said she would be meeting with governors on Tuesday to urge them to “refrain from opening up too fast.” Michigan has seen an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

