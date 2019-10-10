This Map Shows The Wildfire Risks That Are Causing California’s Utilities To Cut Off Power

Utilities in Northern and Southern California have cut power from hundreds of thousands of customers as strong winds and parched conditions created a high risk that overhead power lines would spark disastrous wildfires.

The map above shows the fire risk forecast for today and tomorrow from the US Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Assessment System. It will update with each new forecast.

The state’s largest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), which serves Central and Northern California, started pulling the plug on hundreds of thousands of customers on Wednesday, with the weather forecast predicting high winds blowing from inland areas toward the coast.

More than 730,000 customers had their power cut, but PG&E said on Thursday morning that it had restored service to about 127,000. (PG&E estimates that each customer corresponds to about three people, so the number of people still without power could be more than 1.8 million.)

The sudden outages caused concern for people who need power for medical reasons, apparently catching some public officials by surprise.