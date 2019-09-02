At Least 8 People Are Dead And Dozens More Missing In A California Boat Fire
“I can’t breathe,” said one man in a mayday call picked up by the US Coast Guard at around 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
At least 8 people are dead and 26 others missing after a fire broke out on a 75-foot commercial diving boat off the coast of Southern California early Monday.
Many of the divers aboard the boat, identified as the Conception, were thought to be sleeping below decks when the fire broke out.
At about 3:30 a.m., US Coast Guard officials overheard a mayday call from the Conception, which was moored 20 yards off the northern coast of Santa Cruz Island. “I can't breathe," the caller said.
At least four bodies were pulled from the water Monday and another four were located on the sea floor, authorities said.
“This is the worst case scenario you could possibly have,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.
“The four victims we have recovered as of now will need to be identified by DNA, and that will take some time,” Brown added.
Divers will keep searching through the night, US Coast Guard Los Angeles-Long Beach Sector Commander Captain Monica Rochester told the press conference. But hopes for finding any survivors appear dim.
“We all should be prepared to move into the worst outcome,” Rochester said.
Five crew members who were awake when the fire started did manage to jump off the boat, and were rescued by a pleasure boat, the Grape Escape. One suffered minor injuries.
Crews from the Santa Barbara and Ventura County fire departments were still fighting the blaze when the boat sank in 64 feet of water around 7:20 a.m..
The stricken boat, the Conception, was operated by Truth Aquatics, which operates a small fleet from Santa Barbara Harbor, taking divers out to the Channel Islands National Park. The Conception had headed out to the Channel Islands on Saturday and was supposed to return on Tuesday morning.
The Conception had no safety violations at its last annual inspection. "The vessel has been in full compliance," Rochester said.
-
Peter Aldhous is a Science Reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.
Contact Peter Aldhous at peter.aldhous@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.