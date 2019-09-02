At Least 8 People Are Dead And Dozens More Missing In A California Boat Fire

The diving boat Conception, ablaze in the early hours of Monday morning.

At least 8 people are dead and 26 others missing after a fire broke out on a 75-foot commercial diving boat off the coast of Southern California early Monday.

Many of the divers aboard the boat, identified as the Conception, were thought to be sleeping below decks when the fire broke out.

At about 3:30 a.m., US Coast Guard officials overheard a mayday call from the Conception, which was moored 20 yards off the northern coast of Santa Cruz Island. “I can't breathe," the caller said.

At least four bodies were pulled from the water Monday and another four were located on the sea floor, authorities said.

“This is the worst case scenario you could possibly have,” Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said at a press conference on Monday afternoon.



“The four victims we have recovered as of now will need to be identified by DNA, and that will take some time,” Brown added.

Divers will keep searching through the night, US Coast Guard Los Angeles-Long Beach Sector Commander Captain Monica Rochester told the press conference. But hopes for finding any survivors appear dim.

“We all should be prepared to move into the worst outcome,” Rochester said.