Can You Guess These Presidential Candidates Based On Their Most Popular Talking Points?
With 23 Democrats running for president, it's hard to find a distinctive voice. Can you recognize them from their signature phrases on Twitter?
It’s a crowded field in the Democratic presidential stakes. We’ve distilled their campaign Twitter accounts’ most frequently used two-word phrases. Can you match the word cloud to the candidate?
1.Cory BookerElizabeth WarrenKamala Harris
California Senator Kamala Harris is concentrating on issues including health care and gun control.
2.Joe BidenJay InsleeJohn Hickenlooper
Climate change is polling as a top issue for Democrats. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has made it the centerpiece of his campaign.
3.Bernie SandersBill de BlasioJoe Biden
4.Amy KlobucharSeth MoultonKirsten Gillibrand
5.Bernie SandersBill de BlasioElizabeth Warren
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans, and says the country needs “structural change.”
6.Eric SwalwellJulián CastroPete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been the surprise package of the campaign so far, presenting himself as a voice of moral authority in a season of scam.
7.Kirsten GillibrandBernie SandersJulián Castro
Former housing secretary Julián Castro thinks Trump should be impeached and wants to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented families.
8.Bernie SandersBill de BlasioAndrew Yang
We should know Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ talking points by now, after his run against Hillary Clinton in 2016.
9.Kirsten GillibrandMarianne WilliamsonTulsi Gabbard
Kirsten Gillibrand
Reproductive rights and the fight against sexual assault and harassment are signature issues for New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.
10.Wayne MessamTim RyanMichael Bennet
All of the candidates who are struggling to register in the polls are worried about making the cut for the TV debates. None more than Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, judging from his tweets.
11.Beto O’RourkeJohn HickenlooperCory Booker
Political operatives are unsure what to make of former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign. Did you recognize him?
12.Cory BookerJohn DelaneyEric Swalwell
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker once described himself as “the most ambitious person you will ever meet.” Has he found his voice in this campaign?
