Can You Guess These Presidential Candidates Based On Their Most Popular Talking Points?

With 23 Democrats running for president, it's hard to find a distinctive voice. Can you recognize them from their signature phrases on Twitter?

By Peter Aldhous

Posted on June 7, 2019, at 10:17 a.m. ET

It’s a crowded field in the Democratic presidential stakes. We’ve distilled their campaign Twitter accounts’ most frequently used two-word phrases. Can you match the word cloud to the candidate?

  1. 1.

    Peter Aldhous/BuzzFeed News
    Cory Booker
    Elizabeth Warren
    Kamala Harris
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    California Senator Kamala Harris is concentrating on issues including health care and gun control.

  2. 2.

    Joe Biden
    Jay Inslee
    John Hickenlooper
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Climate change is polling as a top issue for Democrats. Washington state Governor Jay Inslee has made it the centerpiece of his campaign.

  3. 3.

    Bernie Sanders
    Bill de Blasio
    Joe Biden
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Current frontrunner Biden is running as a regular Joe, champion of the middle class. (He also really likes ice cream.)

  4. 4.

    Amy Klobuchar
    Seth Moulton
    Kirsten Gillibrand
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is running as a moderate with plans to tackle addiction and improve mental health.

  5. 5.

    Bernie Sanders
    Bill de Blasio
    Elizabeth Warren
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren wants to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans, and says the country needs “structural change.”

  6. 6.

    Eric Swalwell
    Julián Castro
    Pete Buttigieg
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, has been the surprise package of the campaign so far, presenting himself as a voice of moral authority in a season of scam.

  7. 7.

    Kirsten Gillibrand
    Bernie Sanders
    Julián Castro
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Former housing secretary Julián Castro thinks Trump should be impeached and wants to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented families.

  8. 8.

    Bernie Sanders
    Bill de Blasio
    Andrew Yang
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    We should know Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ talking points by now, after his run against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

  9. 9.

    Kirsten Gillibrand
    Marianne Williamson
    Tulsi Gabbard
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Kirsten Gillibrand

    Reproductive rights and the fight against sexual assault and harassment are signature issues for New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.

  10. 10.

    Wayne Messam
    Tim Ryan
    Michael Bennet
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    All of the candidates who are struggling to register in the polls are worried about making the cut for the TV debates. None more than Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, judging from his tweets.

  11. 11.

    Beto O’Rourke
    John Hickenlooper
    Cory Booker
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    Political operatives are unsure what to make of former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s campaign. Did you recognize him?

  12. 12.

    Cory Booker
    John Delaney
    Eric Swalwell
    Correct! 
    Wrong! 

    New Jersey Senator Cory Booker once described himself as “the most ambitious person you will ever meet.” Has he found his voice in this campaign?


