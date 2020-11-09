There Have Now Been More Than 10 Million Coronavirus Cases In The US

The record comes as the number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches peaks seen in the previous two waves of infections.

Orlando Sentinel / TNS A medical professional applies a nasal swab during testing at the Orange County Health Services Covid-19 drive-thru site in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 29.

The US has passed the milestone of 10 million coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The nation’s coronavirus cases currently account for almost a fifth of all cases recorded worldwide. The milestone was reached just hours after President-Elect Joe Biden announced the members of his coronavirus advisory board, as well as promising news about a coronavirus vaccine trial. It underlines the huge challenges the Biden administration will face in bringing COVID-19 under control. “It’s a tragic milestone,” Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, told BuzzFeed News. “And I think we’re all afraid that there’s going to be a rapid acceleration of what we’re seeing.”

Recorded cases are now rising rapidly in a third wave of COVID-19 that started to take off in September. Initially, the surges were seen mainly in the upper Midwest and plains states, but the virus is now spreading quickly across most of the country. Case numbers for the US are almost certainly a vast undercount, given that many people since the start of the pandemic may have contracted the virus but not gotten tested. Most alarmingly, the number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 is also rising rapidly, and is soon expected to exceed the peaks seen in April and July, when almost 60,000 Americans were in the hospital with the virus.

Daily recorded COVID-19 cases in the US Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times Line shows seven-day rolling average.

People currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the US Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via The COVID Tracking Project

Thanks to improvements in treatment, including laying patients on their stomachs to help them breathe and giving the most seriously ill the steroid dexamethasone, the death rate among those hospitalized has dropped significantly since the early days of the pandemic. But as experts had expected when the current surge in cases started to take hold, the death toll across the US is rising once again — the seven-day rolling average just passed 1,000 deaths per day. Late last month the nation's top infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, predicted that deaths would rise, in an interview with the Washington Post. “All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly,” he told the paper. “What we have seen is this is inevitable, case increases are followed weeks later by hospitalization increases, and then are followed by increases in deaths,” said global health lawyer Alexandra Phelan of the Center for Global Health Science and Security at Georgetown University School of Medicine. “We have just seen everywhere that when cases overwhelm public health systems, overwhelm hospitals, that deaths are going to rise.” While medical measures to treat severe COVID-19 cases have cut death rates, when hospitalized case numbers exceed hospital capacity, the question just becomes one of health care workers available to provide that better care running out. “When health systems become overwhelmed, as we were in April here in NYC, it is difficult to provide optimal care,” Keith Sigel, associate professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, told BuzzFeed News by email. “This is a concerning situation.”

Daily reported deaths from COVID-19 in the US Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via New York Times

Daily reported deaths from COVID-19 worldwide Peter Aldhous / BuzzFeed News / Via Johns Hopkins University CSSE