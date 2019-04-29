Wendy Williams’ Divorce Drama Has Put Her In The Hot Seat

Fox / Via screenshot Wendy Williams on her eponymous talk show.

It’s not easy being a woman of daytime — which requires a host to be both approachable and authentic for an audience of predominantly women. This balancing act is especially complicated for Williams. So many of the women who have succeeded in daytime — Oprah, Rosie, Ellen, Kelly Ripa, Rachael Ray — have done so by playing sanitized, uplifting versions of themselves. But Williams is less a relatable mom than a messy, gossipy aunt. One of her catchphrases, “Say it like you mean it!” — which she performs with gusto when a guest wavers about revealing some juicy nugget — captures the way her appeal relies on honesty. But it’s a kind of truth-telling wrapped in gossip rather than self-help bromides. “I don’t get political,” she said while accepting an award for her work last October, “and I don’t do human-interest stories where people are coming in and we’re crying together.” It’s true that Williams has never been interested in playing America’s nurturing, motherly confessor. She’s a contradictory, polarizing figure, but that’s part of why her fans love her, and what sets her apart from the blandness of most daytime television. She’s controversial, and often traffics in a gendered and racial conservatism: She has spoken out against #MeToo and the women who have leveled sexual assault allegations at R. Kelly , and recently claimed Jackson’s alleged victims were lying. And during the Van Jones episode, she pushed back against his arguments against mass incarceration, saying, “Every killer doesn’t need to be redeemed.”

VH1 / Via screenshot Wendy Williams on her radio talk show in 2006.

Her persona was originally crafted on radio, outside television’s constraints. She first became famous as a “shock jockette” on New York City radio, Kiss FM and Hot 97, just as hip-hop was turning into a dominant pop cultural force. Her gossipy (often unfounded and problematic) insinuations about rappers’ sexuality earned her many enemies in that world — perhaps most famously at the time, Puff Daddy. Her other famous catchphrase, which has since become synonymous with the TV show — “How you doin’?” — comes from her radio days, and was meant to elliptically hint at these kinds of rumors. But Williams was also radically honest about her own life with her radio audience: She talked about her miscarriages, her weight and self-image, plastic surgery, and her struggles with cocaine addiction. She is rarely given credit for expanding representations of black femininity, but before Love & Hip-Hop and Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was making her one-woman brand of drama and “scandalosity” mainstream performance art. As she put it in Wendy’s Got the Heat, her 2003 New York Times best-selling memoir, she refused to be “anyone’s sidekick.” (Itself perhaps a shady but loving reference to Howard Stern’s cohost Robin Quivers).

Women and gay men love her combination of moxie and vulnerable candor, and the contradictions of her self-described more-is-more exterior (she’s said she’d be a drag queen if she were a man) and her desire to be a nice suburban New Jersey girl. “I’m still managing to be traditional,” Wendy told New York magazine in 2005, some years after her marriage to Hunter and the birth of her son. “You know, the kid, the husband, the house, the morals.” Since the summer of 2008, when Williams brought her radio show to television, she’s become a bigger star than ever. Anderson Cooper, Bethenny Frankel, Katie Couric, and Meredith Vieira all had their daytime talk shows flop in the time Williams has been on the air. Unlike most other shows, a lot of the material — and press about — the hourlong program comes not from celebrity interviews, but from her signature, opinionated pop culture commentary during her “Hot Topics” segment that opens the show. She moralizes, prescribes, and needles celebrities — ranging from C-list reality television stars to the Kardashians and Beyoncé — giving her hot takes on all the day’s news. “Hot Topics” is now over 20 minutes long, and takes up almost half of the hourlong show; it is synonymous with her brand. And this is part of why her current situation has presented such a dilemma. It feels hypocritical to chatter about — and perhaps even relish in — other people’s drama while her own life seems to be falling apart.

