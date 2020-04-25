Maluma Is The Unapologetically Horny Pop Star The World Needs Now

YouTube / Global Citizen / Via youtube.com Maluma during the One World: Together at Home TV special, April 18.

Last month, horniness connoisseur Calvin Klein included him in its new underwear campaign, and he gave the full Maluma: sticking his tongue out in his signature style, half playful, half smoldering. Thirst Twitter quickly zeroed in on the Colombian star’s charms. Fans asked him to snap their necks, offered to carry his baby, and asked to suck his feet. (It’s not all that hard to see why.) Leaning into his hotness and his fans' thirst has organically turned Maluma into a social media king (accruing 50 million Instagram followers) and YouTube music video star (with 23 million followers). Other Latinx musical artists, like J Balvin and Bad Bunny, dominate streaming much more than Maluma does, and they have achieved bigger success on the US pop charts. But his old-school Latinx lover image — a kind of reggaeton-era Ricky Martin with an Insta-thirst twist — has helped Maluma build his own audience. And in this very contradictory and chaotic time, when a lot of people are looking for fun and fantasy, he might be just the guy to seize the moment.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images Maluma performs during his tour to promote the album F.A.M.E., 2018.