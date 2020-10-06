Are You LGBTQ? How Are You Feeling About This Election?

From the Trump administration’s attempts to encode anti-trans discrimination in housing to judicial attacks on marriage equality to the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme court — despite a history of anti-LGBTQ comments and rulings — the LGBTQ community is freshly under siege in the lead-up to the election.



At the same time, LGBTQ politics aren’t just about elections and judicial battles. The community’s concerns intersect with racial justice, immigration, homelessness, and for many people, political action around these issues has been happening long before Trump.

We want to gauge how you're feeling about the upcoming election, if you feel your voice matters, and how you're getting politically active in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Have you always been engaged in community work? Has this election galvanized you into some new form of political action — from phone banking to running for office yourself? If you’ve worked for a nonprofit or grassroots organization, volunteered at polling locations, canvassed for a party, or offered services for non-English speakers, let us know what’s motivating you.



