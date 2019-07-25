Let’s Stop Pretending Celebrity Dadbods Need Defending

Splash News Nick Jonas

The explosion of “dadbod” chatter coincides with the rise of paparazzi pictures of male celebrities captured in candid, unofficial mode when they’re not in properly lighted and photoshopped in magazine shoots or superhero-franchise physical shape. Thus, from the beginning, the standard of perfection that “dadbod” is supposedly expanding from is inherently ridiculous, and there’s always been a kind of tongue-in-cheek tinge to its usage.

Earlier this year, for example, when paparazzi pics of Jude Law in a white Speedo prompted dadbod discourse, the Irish Times joked that it was proof that fortysomething men can still break the internet, “so long,” the writer joked, “as you are rich, tanned, conventionally attractive, famous, physically fit, experiencing a midcareer resurrection, and willing to wear underwear in public. Jude, on behalf of all of us, thank you.” (Another publication even got regular dads to pose in white Speedos in response.) There is room for this humor, in part, because straight men’s bodies — especially those that are celebrated as emblems of conventional hypermasculinity in the way that Momoa is — are not surveilled nearly as closely as women’s bodies are. “Dadbod” doesn’t even necessarily mean something bad. The “looking a little soft” taunt directed at Momoa is only negative if one finds softness — a feminized quality — inherently negative. But dadbod positivity is not really about embracing feminine qualities in men. It speaks to the increasing rise of the “hard” bodybuilding aesthetic as a kind of standard — though it’s one that is likely performed more for other men than women, since surveys have often shown that women aren’t particularly into that “hard body” type.

Jason Momoa in Rome, July 4.