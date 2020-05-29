“My name isn’t Alice,” Lady Gaga sings, with glam-theatrical fervor, in the opening track of her new album, Chromatica. “But I’ll keep looking for Wonderland.”

The sentiment sums up Gaga’s career so far: an unending quest for pop fantasy as she rifles through poses and personas. Throughout Chromatica, Gaga tells us she is a free woman, not your plastic doll; she’ll be your enigma; she’s like sour candy.

She’s always been, in drag parlance, something of a concept queen. Gaga churned out some of the best top 40 aughts bops, like “Paparazzi” and “Bad Romance.” A pop auteur, she ‘s been a creator of lush visuals and a songwriter with a (sometimes clichéd) message — about fame, and queerness, and being yourself.

And it worked for a long time, from the Fame era, to the elongated Fame Monster moment, through the Born This Way period. But that’s a hard lane to inhabit for a long time. After all, even Madonna and Beyoncé worked up to their big message eras. Rather than crafting a slow build, Gaga broke out by being too much — the gender rumors, the meat dress, the multilayered videos. She almost had to start de-escalating her stardom.

Gaga got off the top 40 hamster wheel with the Tony Bennett duets project Cheek to Cheek, and with 2016’s Joanne, she attempted to do a stripped-down personal record with a Gaga twist. Joanne was a kind of ’60s and ’70s rock record supposedly saying: “This is me.” But it was somewhat disappointing that concept queen Gaga couldn’t figure out a more original way to perform the personal turn that pop music had taken. Then came A Star Is Born, which revitalized Gaga’s stardom; she made room for the retro rock earnestness of Joanne, but was able to bring back the pop audience along with her.

It’s been four years since Joanne, and what feels like an eternity since 2013’s Artpop. “Stupid Love,” the first single and video of the Chromatica era, released last month, announced the return of big pop concept queen Gaga. The song’s shamelessly sing-along choruses were a return to form, and the video — featuring Gaga dancing amid a postapocalyptic Mad Max desert backdrop — provided an otherworldly context for her sounds.

With Chromatica, it’s as if the new Gaga took the lessons and confidence from building her own world in A Star Is Born, and her Enigma Vegas residency, and is ready to be unapologetically Gaga again, filtering her early electropop through ’90s house. The album could use more of Gaga’s originality, but it’s a testament to the unique lane she carved for herself that it feels like such a big event to have her back.

“Stupid Love” succeeded as a lead single in setting up the tone and world of Chromatica. But the song, Gaga’s first collaboration with famed producer Max Martin, also came off too much like an attempt to reintroduce old-school Gaga. It was as if they were trying to recapture the idea of craving toxicity from “Bad Romance,” but in an upbeat “Born This Way” mode. It’s fine, but never quite builds up to anything unique.



Chromatica itself starts strongly with “Alice.” The song captures the record’s house-inspired sound, its escapist themes of feeling untethered from the world (“Where's my body? I'm stuck in my mind”), all complemented by Gaga’s vocal theatrics, delivered with operatic flair. As she sings “Take me home,” you want to follow her down the rabbit hole.

“Rain on Me,” the Ariana Grande duet released as the second single, follows “Stupid Love,” and it’s a better song. It’s always exciting — not to mention rare — when two indisputable pop titans come together. Though it can easily go very wrong — or even worse, end up just bleh — Gaga has an amazing talent for diva collaborations, from “Telephone,” with Beyoncé, to the Christina Aguilera duet for “Do What U Want.” The song highlights Ariana’s delicate vocal melodies, punctuated by Gaga’s distorted vocals as butch-goddess demanding “Rain. On. Me,” it has enough intentional camp appeal to stand proudly in the house/dance pop rain canon alongside “It’s Raining Men.”