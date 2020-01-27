The New Justin Bieber Documentary Doesn’t Reveal Very Much

Courtesy of YouTube / Via screenshot

“I’m Justin. I’m from Stratford, Ontario, Canada. I’m an artist. I make music,” says Justin Bieber in the opening scenes of his new 10-part YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. It’s a reintroduction of sorts for the global pop star, who has been famous for so long that it’s shocking to remember that he’s still only 25 years old. With his last massively successful solo album — 2015’s Purpose — the then–21-year-old was already reclaiming his narrative and finding new meaning after some messy years. But then he shocked fans by abruptly canceling the Purpose world tour in the summer of 2017. Since then, he’s worked out his daddy issues in public, unveiled a new dirtbag look of Hawaiian floral shirts and a hipster mustache, found salvation in Hillsong Church, and married a fellow churchgoer then known as Hailey Baldwin. (She doesn’t like the mustache, and who can blame her?) Seasons is an attempt to present himself to the public — again — after this last break. But in contrast to, say, his introspective Instagram, this docuseries and his new music don’t reveal nearly as much about his current mindset as fans — let alone the wider public — might like.

Plucked from YouTube as a 13-year-old, mentored by manager Scooter Braun and Usher, Bieber quickly became a global tween sensation. Beliebers fell in love with the floppy hair and the bubblegum soul of hits like “Baby.” “He’s just like every other kid who had a dream and it, like, came true,” says one Belieber in the opening of Bieber’s previous documentary, 2011’s Never Say Never. That box office hit packaged and cemented the ethos of relatability that drew fans to him. Since then, the Canadian star underwent the predictable growing pains that often affect the teens of the pop machine. There was a DUI arrest, family drama, drug use, leaked n-word videos, and breakups and makeups with fellow pop princess Selena Gomez (a relationship nicknamed Jelena by stans). But Bieber was lucky to have grown up as a pop star in the age of Instagram, because unlike other stars spit out by the industry — especially the kind of women dismissed as trainwrecks — he’s always been able to control his narrative through social media. Yes, there were alarming scandals and controversies, but he always spoke out about them on Twitter or Instagram, assuaging fans’ concerns and presenting his side of his story. And his musical success was unaffected; 2015’s Purpose was a record-breaking success. During promo for that album, Bieber spoke about needing to reconnect with fans after his years of acting out. “I was just, like, isolating myself and making myself seem like I was unrelatable,” he said about that time. “I just want people to know that I'm at a point where I'm, like, over that.” Last year, he wrote a long Instagram post about the pressures on child stars, the dopamine rush of the stage, and turning to drugs at 19. "I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry,” he wrote. “I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become." Yet none of this is addressed in any direct or meaningful way in the documentary. Seasons, which consists of 10 20-minute episodes, four of which were made available for critics, is an attempt to reintroduce us to a relatable, supposedly less calculated Bieber, as he records his forthcoming (still untitled) album. “I think for me things have always been so polished and so, like, perfect,” he says in a confessional moment, suggesting he wants to let us in more. But the documentary is the kind of production where breaking the fourth wall to say “Can we do that again?” counts as relatable charm, in place of insight into his life off-screen. The documentary opens with Bieber’s surprise announcement that he was canceling his Purpose tour in the summer of 2017, but there is little explanation of the causes. Some of the same faces from the Never Say Never doc are trotted out again, including managers Braun and Allison Kaye and friend and creative director Ryan Good, and they’re now joined by Hailey Bieber herself. The entourage’s insight into Bieber is couched in the kind of generalities that one would hope such a docuseries would flesh out.

