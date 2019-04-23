Ben Kothe / BuzzFeed News; Getty Images

The reunion is a standard moment in a boy band’s life cycle. The New Kids on the Block are still touring — on land and on water. The Backstreet Boys reunited in 2015 with a documentary chronicling their history, came back again with a Vegas residency, and periodically trot out new songs and old-school choreography. (The world continues to wait on NSYNC, presumably because Justin Timberlake is busy making derided albums.) Yet as successful as these tours are, a whiff of desperation tends to cling to them. There’s a nagging feeling that necessity — rather than artistic inspiration — is what really brings these (older and wiser) men back together to revisit their hits with an audience that grew up adoring them. The Jonas Brothers’ recent comeback, in contrast, is transcending the nostalgia circuit. Nick, Joe, and Kevin initially conquered tween hearts through the Disney machine in 2007. And, as with any boy band, each member had their role: Joe was the heartthrob, with architecturally flattened hair and doe eyes seemingly able to peer into a teen girl’s soul, Nick was the group’s cutely curly-haired auteur, Kevin was the random older one (Chris Kirpatrick played this role too perfectly on NSYNC). Their music was catchy and perfectly crafted pop rock. They could serenade fans with the country-tinged “When You Look Me in the Eyes” provide lilting love songs like “Lovebug,” and sell punky ’tude with “Burnin’ Up.” There was merch, and sold-out arena tours, and fanfic (with oddly specific imaginings of the brothers’ quotidian reality: “Nick woke up to the bright sun in his face, and the smell of his brothers smelly under arms.”) Yet what most people still remember are the promise rings. They weren’t even unique to the brothers within the Disney stable; Miley Cyrus also wore one. But the cultural fascination with male virgins made them the most famous — and surveilled — possessors of Christian virtue after Britney Spears and before the recent Bachelor Colton Underwood.



Everett Collection Joe Jonas in Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009).

The Jonas Brothers almost never existed. Nick Jonas was originally signed as a solo artist to Columbia Records, before an A&R exec decided to package him with his two older brothers — Joe and Kevin — into a group in 2005. Their first album, 2006’s It’s About Time, included leftover songs from Nick’s solo effort, some of their own compositions, and covers of ’90s boy band LFO and British pop punk band Busted. They opened for groups like the Veronicas and Jesse McCartney, and the brothers used MySpace to cultivate a fanbase. Still, the record underperformed and they were dropped by the label. Their subsequent success — with the 2007 follow-up Jonas Brothers — came not thanks to some kind of major reinvention, but with their backing by Disney, and its Hollywood Records label, which gave them a built-in platform and audience. They had already written and contributed to Disney soundtracks in their Columbia days, so the move made sense. But Disney was less interested in their songwriting than their marketability. The Disney effect started with a video and promotional blitz for a song originally from It’s About Time, which they didn’t even write. It was a (sanitized) cover of Busted’s “Year 3000” in which the brothers sing about traveling into the future to find (inexplicably) “boy bands” and to discover that their records outsold Kelly Clarkson (random but it rhymed). They nabbed the opening spot on Miley Cyrus’s tour and the first album went platinum, effectively going from opening act to arena headliners in six weeks. They were quickly turned into Hannah Montana’s favorite band on her show, and their songs and videos were in heavy rotation on Radio Disney and the Disney Channel. By the time of their second album and arena tour in 2008, the now-famous purity rings had become a talking point and major press angle around the group. And though it might seem like the kind of detail engineered by Disney, the purity rings story actually slipped out by accident. “Of course you got three young boys wearing rings on their fingers so everyone was like, ‘Are they married already? What’s going on here?’” Joe recently told James Corden. “We were in an interview one day, the guy asked about it, we were like, ‘We don’t talk about it,’ and he was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to say you’re in a cult.’” Once the story came out, the purity rings became the kind of detail that non-tweens used to differentiate the group from One Direction, and a major angle for fans to latch onto. "People were coming up to us, saying, 'Thank you so much, I'm waiting because you guys are, too!' And we just thought, No! That's not what we're about," Joe later wrote in a New York magazine essay looking back at that moment. It was only after their recent reunion that they revealed how the rings became a major talking point they were forced to contend with.

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Jonas Brothers performing at Madison Square Garden in December 2007.

Even at the time, the brothers struggled to define themselves as a tween franchise. They got their own Disney show — Jonas — modeled off the Hannah Montana franchise, playing everyday high schoolers who also happen to be rock stars, but by then, Nick was 17, Joe was 20, and Kevin was 22, and the teen appeal didn’t read as authentic. (In the first episode, Nick admonishes the other two when they ask him about the girl he’s crushing on. “Crushing? What are you, 11?”) Their music never quite transcended the Disney audience and never even reached the success of, say, Miley Cyrus. To put it in perspective, by 2010, Cyrus’s first Hannah Montana album had sold 3.7 million copies, while theirs had moved 1.9 million units. And their fourth — and final — studio album may have debuted at No. 1, but it stalled and only sold 757,000 units. Their busy dating lives became catnip for fans and tabloids alike, though some stories only came to light years later, once they left the Disney factory and became more open. Joe dated Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato. Nick dated Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus (and later wrote romantic odes about marriage foreshadowing his — rather precocious — nuptials to Priyanka Chopra). But their relationships were also a sign that they were aging out of their wholesome Disney franchise. By 2010, according to leaked Disney research, the ruthlessly fickle tween audience was obsessed with a different kind of franchise: Twilight and star Taylor Lautner. “If you went to school with a JB backpack, other people might think you’re dorky,” one young girl told Disney’s marketing team. “People are wrong when they say the bubble has burst,” manager Johnny Wright told the New York Times, defensively, in a piece wondering if the group’s time was up.



The Jonas Brothers are finally succeeding at selling themselves to a willing audience — perhaps one that never left them, but simply grew up too.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images The Jonas Brothers performing in April 2019.

He’s the opening voice in both singles and videos, and lyrically, “Sucker” is in line with his deeply hetero meditations on submissive men: “I’m a sucker for you,” he falsettos in the chorus, “say the word and I’ll go anywhere blindly.” “Cool,” which name-checks Jane Fonda and James Dean, sells shamelessly retro Bruno Mars corniness without the edge. In the video, the group sing for bingo night retirees in Miami Vice–inspired duds. Amid the monotony of sad pop EDM and moody trap flooding the airwaves today, the songs’ throwback, cheery, summery, pop rock energy — with actual melodies and catchy chord changes — has caught on in a different way. The full album, dropping on June 7, is called Happiness Begins, which really captures their new mood. (The cheekily butt-centric cover feels all Nick.) Unlike, say, Justin Timberlake, whose recent attempt at repackaging himself fell flat, the Jonas Brothers are finally succeeding at selling themselves to a willing audience — perhaps one that never left them, but simply grew up too. Their significant others — Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas — all play big roles in the Favourite-inspired video. (So do Nick’s arms and hairy chest.) Game of Thrones even gets name-checked in the lyrics for “Cool.” In some ways, their newfound success — unprecedented both for the group and their individual careers, in which they have never scored a No. 1 hit — also suggests that it now takes three full brands to make one big pop impression. Before they disbanded, Rolling Stone pointed out that the brothers were stuck in “musical world purgatory, where they’re not scoring hits, but still too fresh to tap their fans on the nostalgia circuit.” But in coming back together as grown-ups and full-fledged stars, the brothers didn’t just tap that circuit. It might sound like a corny Disney song from their early days, but they seem to have become the unit they were always meant to be. ●