If you've ever used a glory hole, either before the pandemic or because of it, BuzzFeed News wants to hear from you.
Glory holes have long been associated with gay male culture and swinger clubs. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the New York City Health Department encouraged creativity in sexual positions "and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face to face contact.” This got BuzzFeed News thinking: Have glory holes gone mainstream? And how are people using them? We'd love to hear from you if you've ever used a glory hole, either before the pandemic or because of it. You can fill out this anonymous form to tell us more. ●
