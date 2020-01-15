Aaron Hernandez’s Secret Queer Life

Jared Wickerham / Getty Images Aaron Hernandez during a court hearing in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, after being indicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd, Aug. 22, 2013.

Netflix Dennis SanSoucie, a friend and former teammate of Hernandez who says they had a sexual relationship, is interviewed in Killer Inside.

Killer Inside is part of a big wave of bingeable true crime content produced by Netflix. One of the limitations of these documentaries is that it’s hard to provide new information or interpretations when they focus on already famous stories. And, in fact, there are no original interviews with most of the major players in the Hernandez story, like his brother, mother, fiancé, or coaches.

But thanks to the filmmakers’ access to Hernandez’s recorded conversations while in prison, interviews with some of his lovers and teammates, and a willingness to grapple frankly with his sexuality, the episodes offer new insight into the kind of trauma and denial that permeated his life. Hernandez’s father, Dennis, was originally positioned as a defining figure in his trajectory, credited with instilling the discipline and drive that turned his son into a promising Connecticut high school football prodigy. Killer Inside presents a different angle on Hernandez’s boyhood, showing that his father wasn’t just providing structure but taught him a model of masculinity built on anti-gay prejudice. Hernandez’s brother, D.J., points out (in clips from a Dr. Oz interview) that the would-be-NFL player had wanted to be a cheerleader — inspired by his cousins — and their father, who felt there was a “feminine way” about Aaron, put a stop to it right away. Dennis SanSoucie, a classmate and football teammate, said he was the kind of dad who “would slap the faggot out of you.” “Girls didn't hang out with the boys after school, so me and Aaron experimented,” SanSoucie says, adding that the experimentation started in seventh grade and continued until their junior year. SanSoucie is interviewed at length (at some points alongside his own father) and talks about how their relationship was only “a small piece” of Hernandez’s sexual activity with other young men.

“It was like, ‘Did someone catch us? Did someone know?’ If we get caught, our parents are gonna disown us.”

He says they didn’t consider themselves “homos,” like the students who were openly gay, and they kept their relationship behind closed doors because of how unquestioned anti-gay prejudice was at the time. “Yes, we were in a relationship back then, but at the time you don't look at it like that,” SanSoucie explains. “After doing it, it was like, ‘Did someone catch us? Did someone know?’ If we get caught, our parents are gonna disown us.” The documentary covers all the major benchmarks of Hernandez’s life before the murders. The death of his father in 2006, right before he went off to college, only added to his dissociation from his feelings; SanSoucie remembers that Hernandez was completely unemotional at the funeral. After he was recruited to play for the University of Florida Gators, his football stardom insulated him from the consequences of his violent acting-out, like when he ruptured the eardrum of a bar manager in a fight. It’s especially striking to hear Hernandez himself thinking out loud about that period of his life in recorded prison phone conversations with friends and family; he sounds quite retrospectively self-aware. In one conversation, he complains to his mother about how she failed to support him after his father’s death, which was when he really started unraveling. “I was the happiest fucking little kid in the world, but you fucked me up. And I just lost my father, and I had to go to college, and I had nobody! What the fuck did you think I was gonna do? Become a perfect angel?” Hernandez gets worked up as he remembers all this and adds, “Oh my god, if I was with you right now I would've probably beat the shit out of you. I don't even know why you bring me to this level.” In some ways, those conversations provide the most insight into the kind of demons and anger Hernandez was constantly wrestling with. They highlight the dichotomy that has made him such a complicated, divisive figure for the public to figure out: crushing vulnerability right alongside a frightening rage and threat of violence that could erupt at any moment.

Netflix Hernandez during trial.

Hernandez was drafted to play as a tight end for the Patriots in 2010; in Killer Inside, one of the more compelling insights about that (somewhat rocky) transition into the NFL comes from former Patriots player Ryan O’Callaghan, who came out as gay in 2017. He points out that football is an almost perfect hiding place for many gay men. “My beard was football,” he says. “I relied on all the stereotypes of a football player — a lot of testosterone and the aggressiveness, hitting each other, things you assume middle America wouldn't think of as gay men.”

Playing for the Patriots “was the best possible situation I could have ended up in,” says O’Callaghan, because "there's no distraction. There's just an extreme focus on winning and nothing else really flies there — and for a closeted guy, that's great." Hernandez excelled on the field but stayed away from building relationships with other Patriots players off the field. (Even in the later conversations in prison included in the documentary, he only talks to former University of Florida teammates.) Killer Inside — like the prosecutors at Hernandez’s murder trials — can’t answer exactly what prompted his crimes after he joined the Patriots, or why they escalated from bar fights to deadly shootings. He was high all the time, he later confessed to a prison officer; his weed dealer, Alexander Bradley, testified during Hernandez’s second trial in 2017 that he was becoming more and more paranoid. He acted “like a tough guy all the time,” Bradley said in court. “He didn’t like people staring at him because he felt they were trying to test him.” He added that that paranoia caused the first Boston murders, in which Hernandez was charged with shooting shot two men from his car after he felt they had been challenging him at a bar. The documentary can’t explain the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, who was Hernandez’s fiancé’s sister’s boyfriend. Like the prosecutors, the film relies on surveillance footage and court testimony that showed Hernandez getting angry during an outing at a bar. But no one interviewed can offer a specific reason as to why he got angry, or what prompted Lloyd’s murder, which was the most intentional and planned of the crimes; Lloyd was shot after being taken to an abandoned field. Through O’Callaghan, the documentary seems to speculatively connect Hernandez’s paranoia to his unwillingness to admit his sexuality. “I can't imagine if I had actually acted on my natural urges to get with other guys. If I'd actually done that, the paranoia that would've been in my mind to make sure that I would cover my tracks,” O’Callaghan explains. Importantly, we learn that during the second trial, the prosecutors intended to call someone who would testify about Hernandez’s sexuality to give context about why he was angry all the time. His attorney George Leontire says that "as a gay man myself, I argued against this really discredited approach," which could have massively prejudiced the jury against Hernandez. The judge ruled in his favor, and the information never came out at trial.

Killer Inside poignantly chronicles Hernandez’s self-awareness of how much he never revealed about himself.