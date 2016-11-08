This Rudy Giuliani Account People Are Retweeting Is Fake

A popular account purporting to be the former New York mayor and prominent Trump supporter has been tweeting in earnest throughout Election Day. Don't fall for it.

Some people just want to watch the world burn. And their matches are Twitter parody accounts.

A popular account purporting to be former New York mayor and prominent Trump supporter Rudy Giuliani has been tweeting in earnest throughout Election Day.

"We cannot let Blacks and Hispanics alone decide this election for Hillary!" tweeted @rudygiulianiGOP. This and other tweets have gained a good amount of traction. This hyper-partisan left-wing clickbait site also fell for it.