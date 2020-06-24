The Courts Say Sex Discrimination Laws Protect Trans People. But Trump May Use Religious Exemptions To Get Around Them.

The Supreme Court gave LGBTQ activists a historic victory this month in the employment case of Bostock v. Clayton, but it also may have set up the next major legal battle between civil rights and religious freedom.

The court decision came just days after the Trump administration determined doctors, hospitals, insurers and other health providers could deny services to trans people. That move came when the Department of Health and Human Services defined the Affordable Care Act’s ban on discrimination on the basis of sex to not include gender identity, meaning trans people are not protected.

In Bostock, the Supreme Court ruled the exact opposite — that sex discrimination includes gender identity — in the most sweeping decision to protect LGBTQ people in the court’s history.

But it’s what is not included in the decision — the question of how broadly the Trump administration can extend religious exemptions to cut away at anti-discrimination laws — that lawyers expect to be the next major battlefield in LGBTQ rights.

The Trump administration could essentially say that even if refusing service to a trans person is sex discrimination, businesses or health providers could be protected if providing a service violates their religious beliefs.

“The real battleground here is going to be religious freedom attempts,” said Kristen Prata Browde, who sits on the board of the National Trans Bar Association. “People are going to be using religious exemptions as a way (to get around discrimination.)”

On Monday morning, a coalition of legal groups and health clinics including sued the Trump administration in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to reverse the sex discrimination rule change.

The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993, known as RFRA, allows for exemptions to anti-discrimination laws. It prohibits the federal government from substantially burdening a person’s exercise of religion unless doing so furthers a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive way of furthering that interest

The Supreme Court nodded at this question but did not resolve it. The Bostock opinion, authored by Neil Gorsuch, said only that RFRA “might” be able to be used to carve out religious exemptions. “Because RFRA operates as a kind of super statute, displacing the normal operation of other federal laws, it might supersede Title VII’s commands in appropriate cases,” the opinion said.

Omar Gonzalez-Pagan of Lambda Legal said the Bostock decision will be a huge help to his group and others in legal cases to extend LGBT rights across the country, because courts look to similar statutes when it comes to questions of interpretation. Lambda is one of the groups suing over the ACA rule change.

Gonzalez-Pagan described Trump’s health care rule change as “eviscerated” by the decision. He said he now expects the Trump administration to react by pushing for sex descrimination exemptions on religious grounds.

“It’s certainly something that they will attempt,” he said. “They will now try to limit it, to carve it out as much as possible.”