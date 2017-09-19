Republicans Are Planning To Try To Repeal Obamacare Again, With Two Weeks Left To Do It

Republicans are laying the groundwork for a possible vote on Obamacare repeal sometime next week, but the plan currently seems to be short of the votes they need.

At the moment they appear to be short of the 50 votes needed to pass the bill, which was chiefly developed by Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. But they are close enough that two committees are going to hold hearings on it and the Congressional Budget Office will release a “preliminary assessment” early next week.

“I think the odds have improved. I just told Bill Cassidy he’s the grave-robber. This thing was six feet under and I think he’s revived it to the point where there’s a lot of positive buzz and forward momentum,” said Sen. John Thune, a member of the GOP leadership team.

The bill would essentially repeal some major regulations of Obamacare and allow the state's to decide what to do with what remains. It would get rid of the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, the individual and employer mandates, and its subsidies that were designed to help lower-income people afford insurance. All of that spending would be given to the states in a block grant program to spend as they choose. The bill would allow states to undo broad swaths of Obamacare, but it does mandate that states must maintain access to affordable coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

The Congressional Budget Office, which has estimated the effects of past Republican health care plans, will not include any analysis of what will happen to premium prices or how many people will be covered under the new bill before September 30, when Republicans must act or start all over again oh health care; the CBO says it needs weeks more time for that. But it will fulfill the technical requirement of a CBO score, by estimating how much it will cost. That opens the door to a possible vote next week ahead of the deadline.

Dodging a full CBO score likely help’s the bill’s chances of passage. Previous versions of the bill were hit with waves of backlash after the CBO repeatedly found they would lead to tens of millions more uninsured people than leaving Obamacare in place. Next week’s report will only look at the new bill’s impacts on the federal budget.

But the Cassidy-Graham proposal still faces long odds. Republicans have to pass it before next Saturday to move it through the Senate with only 50 votes and the House with a majority. After that point, Congress's budget reconciliation process expires and they would need to hit the normal 60-vote threshold in the Senate, which would require at least eight Democrats to agree.

The party can only lose two of their 52 senators. The three who killed the last repeal effort in July — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and John McCain of Arizona — have not ruled out voting for Graham-Cassidy but they have also held back on supporting it.

A fourth senator, Rand Paul of Kentucky, has come out loudly against the bill, bashing it on Twitter and in interviews as “Obamacare lite.” Even when approached on Twitter by Cassidy to discuss the bill's effects last week, Paul responded: “No thanks.”