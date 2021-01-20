QAnon Faithful Believed Biden Would Never Be President. Now They’re Shocked, Heartbroken, And Angry.

WASHINGTON — Those people who believe in the QAnon mass delusion woke up Wednesday brimming with anticipation for the military to arrest Joe Biden and his Democratic co-conspirators, sweeping Donald Trump back into power. Finally, the plan was coming to fruition.

“Just think, today and tomorrow will be holidays for your children,” one wrote on the Great Awakening message board.

Some talked about being up all night because they were too excited to fall asleep. “President Trump would never quit and abandon us to a commie administration. Not gonna happen,” wrote one person. Another compared the adrenaline rush to awaiting a battlefield deployment. Then, as Biden was not arrested, but rather sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, the mood in Q circles shot from giddiness to anger, rejection, and despair.

“There isn’t a word to describe the depression and disappointment I feel right now,” wrote one person.

“And just like that it’s all over,” wrote another.

“I am no longer proud to be an American. There is no America anymore. Fuck everything,” wrote another.

Inauguration Day was a crucial date for QAnon followers, who believed that Trump was working from the inside to destroy a cabal of globalists and pedophiles who secretly run the planet. They believed that Trump losing the election was part of a master plan — a long con to trick Biden and the rest of the traitors into thinking they had got away with their crimes. At some point, Biden would be arrested. The thousands of members of the National Guard brought into the nation’s capital for the inauguration were seen as proof that the trap had been set.

Then a core tenet of the Q belief system — that Biden would never take power — collapsed. The reactions were chaotic. Some took it as conclusive proof that Q was a hoax all along. Others kept believing, but were despondent that Trump’s enemies had won. They expressed dismay that America as they knew it was over, soon to be replaced by a communist dictatorship.

“Today evil won. Dark times lie ahead,” said one poster.

Others continued to believe that things were going according to plan, even if they didn’t understand it. They looked ahead to new dates for when Trump might exact his revenge. Some even conceded that they may have to wait for Trump to run again. “In 4 years Trump will eat Biden’s lunch handily,” wrote one optimist.

Part of why Wednesday’s events are so psychologically devastating to Q supporters is that their identity was largely defined by their faith. They know they are the objects of scold and ridicule, sometimes from members of their own family. Even other die-hard Trump supporters will at times swoop into Q circles to mock them.

So the faithful dug in even harder. Trump supporters who accepted that Biden would be sworn in as president were dismissed as “doomers.” Some Q circles shunned doomerism, creating communities around the absolute certainty that Trump would come out on top. They frequently repeated the mantra “trust the plan.”