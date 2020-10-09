A Man Charged With Plotting To Kidnap Michigan's Governor Was Kicked Out Of A Local Group For His “Rage Issues”

Adam Fox, 37, was allegedly a key player in a plot by right-wing militant groups busted by the FBI this week to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home and is one of 13 men charged with state and federal crimes.

One of the men charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was kicked out of a local militant group earlier this year for rage issues and at one point tried to start a fight with racial justice protesters, according to a senior member of the organization.

Adam Fox, one of 13 men arrested on Oct. 7, 2020, on charges of conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor, attack the state legislature, and threaten law enforcement, is seen in a Kent County Sheriff's Office police mugshot.

Fox could not be reached for comment this week.

Fox was kicked out of Michigan Home Guard earlier this year after threatening other members and showing inappropriate levels of anger, according to group co-founder Rick Foreman. Foreman said that when he saw Fox’s name come up as part of the alleged kidnapping plot, he wasn’t surprised.

“When I saw that he was involved, I called up the guy that [introduced him to the group] and I said ‘See I told you so,’” he said.

Foreman said Fox attempted to join Michigan Home Guard last December and made it through the three-month initiation period smoothly. But as soon as he became a full member his personality changed.

“He has rage issues,” Foreman said. “He seemed fine until it was time for him to get patched in. And then all of the sudden he’s all anti-government, he wants to start a war, he wants to take people out.”

Foreman said members of the group believed Fox was taking steroids and regularly teased him for having “roid rage.” Foreman said Fox’s social media posts about taking out the government quickly raised red flags. “That’s not what the militia does,” he added.

Fox eventually threatened another member and both him and his girlfriend were kicked out, said Foreman. Foreman said Fox responded by lashing out further.

“He threatened me. He threatened some of the other people,” Foreman said.

Foreman also recounted a story where Fox tried to start a confrontation with racial justice protesters in front of the state capitol. Michigan Home Guard and other groups were gathering in June for an “American Patriot rally” that came into a counter-protest by the racial justice group The People Of Lansing (now called The Free People Of Lansing). Foreman said an agreement was made to have the racial justice protesters march through the larger rally, but Fox wasn’t having it.

Foreman said Fox wanted to physically block the counter-protesters and was looking to spark a physical confrontation. He said others calmed Fox down and the The People of Lansing marched through peacefully. The two people he credited with calming Fox down are Mike and Bill Null, two other people charged as part of the FBI investigation.