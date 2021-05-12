No One Knows How Long Trump Will Control The Republican Party, Especially Not Republicans

WASHINGTON — Republicans are walking into uncharted territory as Donald Trump holds a post-presidency grip on their party, with no signs his influence will wane any time soon.

Rep. Liz Cheney, far from the first Republican to be brought low after criticizing Trump, was removed from party leadership Wednesday for the sin of repeatedly calling out the former president's lies that his election loss was fraudulent. For years, Trump has crushed nearly all his intraparty critics, but Cheney marks his first takedown since leaving office.

Unlike any former president in recent memory, Trump is enthusiastically wielding the full powers of a party leader from his home as a private citizen. Republicans in Congress said Wednesday that no one knows how long this state of play will continue.

“Whether people like it or not, whether they like him or not, he is a real force,” said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a former Democrat who flipped to the Republican Party under Trump. “We’re in such uncharted territory, to be honest with you, because his government was so different. This conservative populism is something we haven’t seen in our recent history.”

It’s not clear exactly how high one can rise in Republican politics if you’re in opposition to Trump. Many Republicans downplayed Cheney’s demotion Wednesday, noting that she survived an initial confidence vote after voting to impeach Trump for inciting the Capitol Hill riot on Jan. 6. It was her repeated blasting of Trump to the media, they argue, that divided the party and caused a loss of confidence.

Others don't feel a need to parse the details.

“I respect the coalition that President Trump assembled, and any Republican elected official that doesn’t respect that is going to have problems," said Sen. Ron Johnson, a staunch Trump ally who is up for reelection next year. Asked if it was political suicide for an elected Republican to publicly feud with Trump, he replied, “Look at what happened to Cheney.”

Trump has been eager to take on perceived Republican enemies and continue to spread lies about the election, even while being banned from the major social media platforms. His office regularly sends out multiple tweet-length press releases a day castigating his opponents. Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Ted Cruz have come to Florida to pay respects. In late March, the former president wandered into a wedding at his Mar-a-Lago estate and, before celebrating the couple, repeated his doubts about the election.

One obvious elephant in the room is that Trump may one day soon formally lead the party again. He retains overwhelming support among Republicans, and other top 2024 presidential contenders may prefer to bail out of the race rather than run against him.