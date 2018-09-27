Lindsey Graham Says Christine Blasey Ford Hasn’t Convinced Him To Oppose Kavanaugh

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham went on a tirade against Democrats during the hearing on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and suggested Christine Blasey Ford hadn’t done enough to dissuade him from supporting Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.



A visibly angry Graham accused Democrats of using Ford, who testified under oath Thursday that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, as part of a political plot.

“Here’s what I’m more convinced of, my friends on the other side set it up to be just the way it is. I feel ambushed,” Graham told reporters, after Ford finished testifying.

Later Thursday, during Kavanaugh's portion of the hearing, Graham became the first Republican senator to question a witness directly, foregoing the option of having lawyer Rachel Mitchell do it for him.

Graham asked Kavanaugh few questions, using the majority of his time to attack Democrats while raising his voice. "If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us! What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat hope and hope you win in 2020. You've said that. Not me! ... This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics, and if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you have done to this guy," Graham said to Democrats on the committee.

He then followed, by asking Kavavanaugh, "Are you a gang rapist?"

Kavanaugh said no.



Graham continued, directing his comments at Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein. "Boy, y'all want power. Boy, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham. That you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford, none! She's as much of a victim as you are. God, I hate to say it because these have been my friends, but let me tell you when it comes to this. You're looking for a fair process. You came to the wrong town at the wrong time, my friend."