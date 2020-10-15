John Kennedy Is America’s Folksiest Senator. Some People Who Know Him Say It’s An Act.

“Louisiana went from populist Democrat to staunchly deep-red Republican at the federal level and John Kennedy has been all those.”

WASHINGTON — It was entering hour five of the first day of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings — and the energy level in the room was winding down — when John Kennedy, the junior senator from Louisiana, began to talk. “We all watched the hearings for Justice Kavanaugh. It was a freak show!” Kennedy shouted, invoking Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony accusing Kavanaugh of assaulting her. “It looked like the cantina bar scene out of Star Wars.” Kennedy warned Barrett that Democrats may try to do the same to her. “Before it’s over with, they may call you Rosemary’s baby for all I know,” he said. The next day he joked about how ignorant an adult would have to be to be truly impartial on all issues: “I’m like Bluto in Animal House. I’m just fat, drunk, and stupid. I think the Germans are the ones who bombed Pearl Harbor. Climate change? Didn’t it cause the Cold War?” In the Senate, Kennedy is chiefly now known for distilling dry, complex, or even gravely serious issues down to a memorable soundbite, like saying that giving Equifax an IRS contract would be like "giving Lindsey Lohan the keys to the minibar.” He does it in practically every interview. He once told a judicial nominee “just because you’ve seen My Cousin Vinny doesn’t qualify you to be a federal judge.” He said of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen “Jesus loves him, but everyone else thinks he’s an idiot.” But some people who knew Kennedy from Louisiana politics say the politician they see on TV acts and sounds different than the person they remember. They say he used to carry himself as closer to an Oxford-educated lawyer, which he is, than a fountain of folksy rejoinders. Kennedy’s public image can sometimes verge on country bumpkin — but in fact he is one of the best-educated members of the Senate. He graduated magna cum laude from Vanderbilt University. He edited the Virginia Law Review and was elected to the Order of the Coif at the University of Virginia Law School. He went to England to earn a civil law degree with first class honors from Oxford. As treasurer of Louisiana, he ran the state’s finances for 17 years. There’s a history of politicians dialing up their affectations for the cameras. George W. Bush spoke with a thicker Texas accent than his parents, and it only got thicker after he entered the White House.

“There is the pre–running for the US Senate Kennedy and there’s post–running for US Senate Kennedy."

Kennedy has been in the Senate for less than four years. He doesn’t have a powerful committee chairmanship or a presidential trajectory, and he isn’t one of the high-profile moderates that people look to in tight votes. But with his thick Southern drawl, his aw-shucks demeanor, and his memorable one-liners he’s become one of the most-quoted politicians in Washington, giving him a higher profile than many of his peers. HuffPost described him as “the folksiest man in the Senate” and he inspired a surprisingly difficult quiz titled “Who said it: Sen. John Kennedy or Foghorn Leghorn?” News shows love him and reporters seek him out to provide a quick turn of phrase or some homespun wisdom to spice up their articles. “I needed a quote for my story,” one Capitol Hill reporter once remarked to colleagues in the Senate basement. “And what do you know? I put a nickel in John Kennedy and a quote came out.” It’s not just the quips. Kennedy has carved out a niche as the twangy outsider expressing dissatisfaction at Beltway dysfunction. “This is Washington, DC. Politics is in everybody’s blood, kind of like herpes,” he said. He described the Senate as “running around like a bunch of free-range chickens.” When a budget staredown threatened to shut down the government he lamented that “our country was founded by geniuses, but it’s being run by idiots.” If Kennedy’s persona can at times seem larger than life, there are those who say it is exactly that. “He’s always had sort of an accent. But there was never that good-old-boy, cornpone, Foghorn Leghorn-type of persona that he has now,” said Bob Mann, an LSU communications professor and former operative in Democratic Party politics in Louisiana. Mann said the change took place in 2016, while Kennedy successfully ran for the Senate. “There is the pre–running for the US Senate Kennedy and there’s post–running for US Senate Kennedy. Those are two completely different people,” he said. Kennedy always had a knack for what would make a good quote, said Jan Moller, a former political reporter for the New Orleans Times-Picayune who is now executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project. But Moller says he’s definitely seen a change from Baton Rouge Kennedy to Washington, DC, Kennedy. “He was always quotable, but not cornpone,” he said. “It’s the same DNA, it’s just a different stage.” For a long time, Kennedy was a Democrat. He first ran for Senate as the most progressive challenger in the Democratic field in 2004. He endorsed John Kerry over George Bush and railed against politicians raiding Social Security to fund tax cuts for millionaires. He switched parties in 2007 and tried for a Senate seat as a Republican in 2008, losing to Democratic incumbent Mary Landrieu. In 2016 he ran again, branding himself as a populist outsider. With help from Donald Trump, he won the race by 20 points. Trey Ourso, a Democratic campaign veteran, said he sees a very different John Kennedy now than he recalls from back in the days when they were in the same party. “I don’t remember him being like that,” said Ourso. “I just don’t remember him being as over-the-top with all of the outrageous soundbites that he puts out there these days. I suppose he must rehearse them or have a book of them.” He may not have a book but Kennedy does get good mileage out of his lines. He’s reused the politics-as-herpes joke several times to different reporters. He said he’d “rather drink weed killer” than support automatic tax increases. But he also said he’d rather drink weed killer than support Obamacare or join the Washington insiders club. The Baton Rouge Advocate traced that line back to Kennedy’s days as state treasurer.

