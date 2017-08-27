Here's What President Trump Was Tweeting About During Hurricane Harvey

While watching Hurricane Harvey unfold from Camp David, Trump tweeted regular updates about the storm — as well as comments about Democrats, NAFTA and his promised Mexican border wall.

A car is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Point Comfort, Texas

As Hurricane Harvey caused havoc in Texas, President Trump tweeted prolifically, both about the storm and political issues such as NAFTA and a Mexican border wall.

For several hours on Saturday, Trump focused on the situation in Texas. Many of his tweets praised the first responders on the ground.