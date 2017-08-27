BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Here's What President Trump Was Tweeting About During Hurricane Harvey

tech / hurricaneharvey

Here's What President Trump Was Tweeting About During Hurricane Harvey

While watching Hurricane Harvey unfold from Camp David, Trump tweeted regular updates about the storm — as well as comments about Democrats, NAFTA and his promised Mexican border wall.

By Paul McLeod

Headshot of Paul McLeod

Paul McLeod

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 27, 2017, at 4:45 p.m. ET

Posted on August 27, 2017, at 11:53 a.m. ET

A car is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Point Comfort, Texas
Rick Wilking / Reuters

A car is surrounded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey in Point Comfort, Texas

As Hurricane Harvey caused havoc in Texas, President Trump tweeted prolifically, both about the storm and political issues such as NAFTA and a Mexican border wall.

For several hours on Saturday, Trump focused on the situation in Texas. Many of his tweets praised the first responders on the ground.

Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Closely monitoring #HurricaneHarvey from Camp David. We are leaving nothing to chance. City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas - TEAMWORK! Record setting rainfall.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Wonderful coordination between Federal, State and Local Governments in the Great State of Texas - TEAMWORK! Record setting rainfall.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Other tweets were about the magnitude of the storm itself.

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Wow - Now experts are calling #Harvey a once in 500 year flood! We have an all out effort going, and going well!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground.

Reply Retweet Favorite

But on Sunday morning, Trump's twitter feed started to veer towards his political battles. First he criticized Democrats in Missouri.

ADVERTISEMENT
I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I will also be going to a wonderful state, Missouri, that I won by a lot in '16. Dem C.M. is opposed to big tax cuts. Republican will win S!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Then he talked about his proposed Mexican border wall, which he has repeatedly promised Mexico will pay for. He tweeted that that funding will come through "reimbursement/other."

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump then moved on to the North American Free Trade Agreement, of which he has repeatedly threatened to pull out.

ADVERTISEMENT
We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico &amp; Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate?
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico &amp; Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate?

Reply Retweet Favorite

The president then returned to tweeting about the storm.

Major rescue operations underway!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Major rescue operations underway!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Meanwhile, Mexico's Foreign Ministry on Sunday offered to provide "all the help that can be provided" in response to the devastation now-Tropical Storm Harvey is unleashing on Texas. Read more here.



ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT