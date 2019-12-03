Democrats Have Released Their Impeachment Case Against Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — The impeachment of President Donald Trump hit a milestone Monday as the House Intelligence Committee released a report that finds the president used congressionally-approved military aid to try to benefit himself politically.

After weeks of closed-door depositions followed by public hearings, the committee has concluded there is definitive evidence that Trump withheld military aide from Ukraine while demanding the country publicly launch an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his family in order to benefit Trump's 2020 campaign.

The House committees investigating impeachment have "uncovered significant misconduct on the part of the President of the United States," an introduction to the report reads.

Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff had previously said his committee uncovered evidence that “conclusively shows” Trump tried to coerce Ukraine to interfere in American domestic politics.

“Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States—acting personally and through his agents within and outside of the U.S. government—solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 U.S. presidential election," the report reads. "The President engaged in this course of conduct for the benefit of his reelection, to harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and to influence our nation’s upcoming presidential election to his advantage. In so doing, the President placed his personal political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security.”



Republicans plan to release their own report as well, which reportedly will argue that Trump did nothing wrong.