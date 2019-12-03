Democrats Have Released Their Impeachment Case Against Donald Trump
The House Intelligence Committee released its report outlining wrongdoing by the president. Next, the Judiciary Committee will begin writing articles of impeachment.
WASHINGTON — The impeachment of President Donald Trump hit a milestone Monday as the House Intelligence Committee released a report that finds the president used congressionally-approved military aid to try to benefit himself politically.
After weeks of closed-door depositions followed by public hearings, the committee has concluded there is definitive evidence that Trump withheld military aide from Ukraine while demanding the country publicly launch an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his family in order to benefit Trump's 2020 campaign.
The House committees investigating impeachment have "uncovered significant misconduct on the part of the President of the United States," an introduction to the report reads.
Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff had previously said his committee uncovered evidence that “conclusively shows” Trump tried to coerce Ukraine to interfere in American domestic politics.
“Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States—acting personally and through his agents within and outside of the U.S. government—solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 U.S. presidential election," the report reads. "The President engaged in this course of conduct for the benefit of his reelection, to harm the election prospects of a political opponent, and to influence our nation’s upcoming presidential election to his advantage. In so doing, the President placed his personal political interests above the national interests of the United States, sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process, and endangered U.S. national security.”
Republicans plan to release their own report as well, which reportedly will argue that Trump did nothing wrong.
Committee members were able to view the report in advance and will vote on whether to approve it Tuesday evening. If the report is approved, as expected (Democrats hold majority control of the committee), the House Judiciary Committee will then take over the impeachment process.
The first Judiciary Committee hearing is already scheduled for Wednesday morning to hear from legal and constitutional scholars. Judiciary will be tasked with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump, which would go to a vote on the House floor.
If the House does vote to impeach the president, it would then go to a trial in the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans. Two-thirds of senators would then need to vote to remove Trump from office.
The White House was invited to attend Wednesday's Judiciary hearing, but on Sunday the administration sent Judiciary chair Jerry Nadler a letter refusing to take part and attacking the impeachment process.
While the hearings so far have featured first-person accounts from witnesses who believed Trump was demanding a quid pro quo from Ukraine, the Judiciary hearings will be more academic. Wednesday’s session is focused on what constitutes a high crime or misdemeanor worthy of impeachment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
Paul McLeod is a politics reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Paul McLeod at paul.mcleod@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.