People Presumably Died After Drinking Every Time One Of The Candidates Interrupted The Other

Imma let you finish your drink.

Posted on September 26, 2016, at 11:13 p.m. ET

It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. A lot of people apparently decided to spice up the first presidential debate Monday by drinking every time one of the candidates interrupted the other.

#DebateNight take a shot every time Trump interrupts Clinton.
Jess @biblioginger

#DebateNight take a shot every time Trump interrupts Clinton.

Take a shot every time trump interrupts Hillary
Erika @breathoferi

Take a shot every time trump interrupts Hillary

Me: ok im finally home! What's the game? Roomies: China, Mexico, "let me tell you" and every time Trump interrupts Hillary #debatenight
yulhee cho @choyulhee

Me: ok im finally home! What's the game? Roomies: China, Mexico, "let me tell you" and every time Trump interrupts Hillary #debatenight

Many, many people took to Twitter to announce they were drinking for every interruption. Well Trump interrupted Clinton a lot, so worst case scenario, they're dead now.

Man if we were playing the "have a drink everytime Trump interrupts" game right now I'd be on floor by now… https://t.co/mimVqaBEfr
Chris Preston @TheCPrest

Man if we were playing the "have a drink everytime Trump interrupts" game right now I'd be on floor by now… https://t.co/mimVqaBEfr

Best case scenario, they'll wish they were dead tomorrow morning.

Who else is taking shots when trump interrupts Hillary?
Ester @EsterMontes901

Who else is taking shots when trump interrupts Hillary?

After a civil opening, a rain of interruptions poured down. It was seldom that a few minutes would go by without someone interrupting, usually Trump.

Interrupting, interrupting.
Deadspin @Deadspin

Interrupting, interrupting.

The interruptions ended up becoming more of the focus than the subjects being discussed.

Every time Trump interrupts Hillary
Brianna @elexis_bj

Every time Trump interrupts Hillary

Every time he interrupts. #DebateNight
Jaime Primak @JaimePrimak

Every time he interrupts. #DebateNight

Every time he interrupts with "WRONG" I think: someone please get her a vuvuzela.
manderbabble @manderbabble

Every time he interrupts with "WRONG" I think: someone please get her a vuvuzela.

What I imagine goes through his head every time he interrupts her
Ford @yeslikethetruck

What I imagine goes through his head every time he interrupts her

Trump even interrupts himself. Finish a sentence! #PresidentialDebate
Kristen @DineandDish

Trump even interrupts himself. Finish a sentence! #PresidentialDebate

every time trump interrupts Hillary an angel loses its wings #cosidebate2016
kat @fitz_kc

every time trump interrupts Hillary an angel loses its wings #cosidebate2016

Clinton did some of her own jumping in, but for the most part she smiled and made faces at the camera.

Why is Hilary looking into the camera like she's on The Office
The Office @OfficeScenes

Why is Hilary looking into the camera like she's on The Office

Trump also frequently talked over moderator Lester Holt, prompting a lot of criticism that Holt wasn't doing enough to keep control.

We now go live to Lester Holt at Hofstra.
Eddy Elfenbein @EddyElfenbein

We now go live to Lester Holt at Hofstra.

Lester Holt sitting there like.... #debatenight
DaveKelly @CraicHead81

Lester Holt sitting there like.... #debatenight

In the end, some said maybe the answer was Holt was also busy playing the drinking game.

WE GO NOW LIVE TO LESTER HOLT OFF CAMERA: #debatenight
Abdul Memon @abdulamemon

WE GO NOW LIVE TO LESTER HOLT OFF CAMERA: #debatenight

