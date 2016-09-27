People Presumably Died After Drinking Every Time One Of The Candidates Interrupted The Other
Imma let you finish your drink.
It must have seemed like a good idea at the time. A lot of people apparently decided to spice up the first presidential debate Monday by drinking every time one of the candidates interrupted the other.
Many, many people took to Twitter to announce they were drinking for every interruption. Well Trump interrupted Clinton a lot, so worst case scenario, they're dead now.
Best case scenario, they'll wish they were dead tomorrow morning.
After a civil opening, a rain of interruptions poured down. It was seldom that a few minutes would go by without someone interrupting, usually Trump.
The interruptions ended up becoming more of the focus than the subjects being discussed.
Clinton did some of her own jumping in, but for the most part she smiled and made faces at the camera.
Trump also frequently talked over moderator Lester Holt, prompting a lot of criticism that Holt wasn't doing enough to keep control.
In the end, some said maybe the answer was Holt was also busy playing the drinking game.
