Congress Announced New Coronavirus Relief Including $600 For Many US Residents

A Bushwick small business owner at a rally about the extreme financial challenges that they have faced since COVID-19 crisis began.

WASHINGTON — Congress has reached an end-of-year deal to pass a second major coronavirus aid package that includes support for small businesses, unemployment support, and $600 in direct payments to all US residents, as a third wave of cases hits the country.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Sunday evening after the parties spent all weekend negotiating. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called it “better late than never.” The House is planning to vote on the bill Monday, and the Senate should follow shortly after.

The approximately $900 billion package includes checks of up to $600 for every US adult, as well as $600 for each child dependent. The payment amounts are expected to wind down for people who make over $75,000 per year and are phased out entirely for people who earn $100,000, mirroring the qualifications for checks the government sent out to individuals in March.

The bill also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits on top of state benefits, half of what Congress provided with the CARES Act this spring. While final details of the deal are still being rolled out, it also includes billions in dollars for small businesses, the transportation industry, schools, and for COVID testing, tracing, and vaccinations.

Other parts of the deal include:

$284 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for businesses, which subsidizes keeping employees on payroll

$35 billion in rental assistance and extension of a federal eviction moratorium

The deal includes legislation to end the practice of surprise medical billing

$82 billion for colleges and schools

$10 billion for child care

$13 billion for food stamps and children nutrition program

$27 billion for state highways and transportation industries, including airlines and Amtrak.

It would be the first pandemic aid passed by Congress since the CARES Act in March. Since then, aid programs have expired and almost 8 million people have fallen into poverty. Congress will now rush to get the plan on President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law as early as Monday.



Initially, the new deal did not include any direct payments, but Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley led a last-minute charge to include checks for $1,200 to all residents (the same amount Congress provided this spring). They ended up getting half of what they were demanding.