Congress Has Tried To Pass Gun Control Laws After Major Mass Shootings. Here’s How They’ve Failed.

WASHINGTON — After dozens of people were gunned down across two mass shootings over the weekend, pressure is on Congress to address gun violence. If recent history is any guide, it will not.



“You can track every mass shooting that’s happened in the last five or six years and look to see what Congress has done, and the answer is probably nothing,” said Robin Lloyd, managing director at gun control advocacy group Giffords, named for the congresswoman who was shot along with 12 others in a Safeway parking lot in Arizona in 2011.

Congress’s only response to deadly shootings in places like Parkland, Las Vegas, and Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut has been to fix gaps in the federal background check registry.

The reason is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell and Senate Republicans have successfully blocked any meaningful gun control measures from becoming law over the past two decades.

Republican House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan also refused to put gun control measures to a vote when Republicans had the majority in the House. But in particular, the barrier has been the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to overcome a filibuster. Even when Senate Democrats have won a majority, they’ve needed Republican help to reach 60. They’ve never gotten it.

That could change, as Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham announced Monday he has reached a deal with Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal to jointly introduce legislation involving “red flag” laws that allow police to, with the consent of a judge, seize an individual’s weapons in advance if they are deemed to be a threat to themselves and others.

Red Flag laws are already in place in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Graham’s bill would not expand them nationwide, but instead provide grant funding to states that set up red flag systems. Despite being less controversial than other policies pushed by gun control advocates, such as universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons, there are still doubts it will pass.

“I’m skeptical that Senator McConnell will allow a proposal like this to move to the floor, based on history,” said Lloyd.

Here’s a rundown of the recent times Congress has tried, and failed, to pass gun control measures:

2019 — House Tries to Expand Background Checks.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representative passed two packages of gun control legislation. One would expand mandatory background checks for nearly all gun sales; about one in five gun sales are currently exempt from background checks because they are private sales, online sales from non-licensed dealers, or sales at gun shows. The other would close the so-called Charleston loophole that allows a gun sale to automatically go through if a background check is not completed within three days.

President Donald Trump declared he would veto the legislation because it placed burdensome delays on people buying firearms. To date, McConnell has refused to take up either bill in the Senate. House Democrats are now pushing for McConnell to bring the Senate back from their August recess to pass them.

2018 — Trump Calls For Gun Control.

After 14 students and three staff members were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Republicans proposed a modest response: pass a bill ensuring that federal agencies report information to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. But they found their plan lambasted by an unlikely source: Trump. “Some of you people are petrified of the NRA. You can’t be petrified,” Trump told surprised lawmakers at a White House meeting.

Trump called for stronger measures like universal background checks and raising the legal age limit for buying some weapons from 18 to 21.

But days later, Trump had what he called a “great” meeting with top NRA lobbyist Chris Cox. Cox then tweeted that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “don’t want gun control.” No gun control measures came up for debate. In the end Congress passed only the original bill to improve the background check registry, and Trump signed it.

2016 — Democrats Stage Sit-In On House Floor.

After a shooting at an Orlando, Florida nightclub left 49 people dead and 53 injured, House Democrats demanded a vote on a “no fly, no buy” bill that blocked people on the “no fly” list from being able to purchase firearms. But Speaker Paul Ryan refused to put the bill to a vote.

