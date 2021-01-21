Fauci Said Working With Biden Now Instead Of Trump Is "Liberating"

WASHINGTON — A visibly upbeat Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday he felt liberated to be able to stick to science without fear of repercussion now that former president Donald Trump is out of office.



Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, drew a strong distinction between working for President Joe Biden and for Trump, who pushed a string of unproven COVID-19 cures, including sunlight, bleach, and the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

“It was very clear that there were things that were said, be it regarding things like hydroxychloroquine and other things like that — that really was uncomfortable because they were not based on scientific fact,” Fauci said about his former boss.

“I can tell you I take no pleasure at all in being in a situation of contradicting the president, so it was really something that you didn’t feel that you could actually say something and there wouldn’t be any repercussions about it.”

Fauci, who could at times be seen wincing or running his hands over his face in the background as Trump made unscientific claims, described being able to “let the science speak” as “somewhat of a liberating feeling.” He insisted he never personally made any statements that veered from the evidence. “That’s why I got in trouble sometimes,” he said.

The working relationship between Trump and Fauci was mostly a car crash of dysfunction as the president alternately shunned, mocked, and attacked the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. At one point, White House staffers drafted talking points attacking Fauci’s credibility. He became a villain in right-wing media circles and among conspiracy theorists after publicly disagreeing with the president’s statements.

Trump flouted mask guidelines even after contracting COVID himself and being hospitalized. During his election campaign, Trump hinted to a crowd of supporters chanting “fire Fauci!” that he may do just that if were reelected.