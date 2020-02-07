Alexander Vindman, A Key Witness Against Trump In The Impeachment Inquiry, Has Been Removed From His White House Job

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council employee who testified before the House impeachment inquiry in defiance of President Trump, has been removed from his White House job, his lawyer confirmed Friday.

Attorney David Pressman released a statement to news outlets saying his client had been escorted out of the White House Friday afternoon.

“He has spoken publicly once, and only pursuant to a subpoena from the United States Congress,” said Pressman.

“There is no question in the mind of any American why this man’s job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House. [Lt. Col.] Alexander Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth.” He added that Vindman had lost his “job, his career, and his privacy” for testifying before Congress.

Vindman was director for European Affairs at the National Security Council and was a Purple Heart recipient. Last fall he was subpoenaed to testify before the impeachment inquiry because he had raised concerns that the July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky threatened US national security.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump ordered administration employees not to cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee investigation, but Vindman testified anyway. He said he received threats for speaking out, and on live TV memorably told his father — who fled Ukraine to America in the 1970s — not to worry.

“Dad, [that] I’m sitting here today in the US Capitol talking to our elected professionals is proof that you made the right decision 40 years ago to leave the Soviet Union and come here to the United States of America in search of a better life for our family,” Vindman said during the hearing.

“Do not worry. I will be fine for telling the truth.”

Trump later accused Vindman without evidence of being a “never Trumper” and mocked him for wearing his full military uniform.

“I never saw the man. I understand now he wears his uniform when he goes in,” Trump told reporters.

Jennifer Williams, a national security aide to Vice President Mike Pence, is also leaving her job in the White House to move to a new role at the Department of Defense.