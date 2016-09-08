Do You Know Where Aleppo Is?
Is your knowledge of the Syria conflict better than Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson's?
The Libertarian presidential candidate had an embarrassing moment on NBC's Morning Joe on Thursday when he was forced to ask what Aleppo is.
But do YOU know where Aleppo is? Play our game and see if you can find the city on a map.
This Is Why Aleppo Matters So Much
