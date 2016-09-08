BuzzFeed News

Do You Know Where Aleppo Is?

news

Is your knowledge of the Syria conflict better than Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson's?

By Paul Curry and Francis Whittaker

Posted on September 8, 2016, at 9:46 a.m. ET

The Libertarian presidential candidate had an embarrassing moment on NBC's Morning Joe on Thursday when he was forced to ask what Aleppo is.

Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson: “And what is Aleppo?" "You’re kidding." “No."

Aleppo is, of course, a major Syrian city and a key flashpoint in the years-long civil war between government troops and rebels.

But do YOU know where Aleppo is? Play our game and see if you can find the city on a map.

