These People Attended The Re-Opening Of The Bataclan A Year After The Paris Attacks

Paul Aveline / BuzzFeed News

Hughes and his band the Eagles of Death Metal were playing at the Bataclan on the evening of Nov. 13, 2015, when terrorists attacked the concert hall.

Hughes said he wanted to visit the Bataclan on Saturday night "to not miss the re-opening."

One report indicated the Eagles of Death Metal had been barred from attending Sting's set, but the band's manager denied this in a statement to Billboard, saying Hughes did not try to enter the venue.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News outside the Bataclan, Hughes indicated it was "too hard" for him to go inside the theater, but that he had come to "see it in real life."