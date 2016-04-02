The Leader Of The Scottish Labour Party Just Came Out And No One Noticed

Kezia Dugdale has revealed that her partner is a woman. The response could not have been more low key.

The leader of the Scottish Labour party has disclosed that she is in a relationship with a woman, making her the fourth LGBT leader of a political party north of the border, but sparking only the tiniest ripple of reaction.

Kezia Dugdale, who at 34 is the youngest ever head of Scottish Labour, mentioned this aspect of her life amid an interview about the forthcoming elections and the EU referendum.

"I have a female partner," she told the Fabian Review. "I don't talk about it much because I don't feel I need to." The politician joins Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservative party, Patrick Harvie, leader of the Scottish Green Party, and David Coburn, leader of UKIP Scotland, as out-and-proud LGBT party heads.

Scotland is the only country in the world to have a majority of political party leaders who are LGBT.