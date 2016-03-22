Government Confirms Poppers Will Now Definitely NOT Be Banned

Following a letter from top drug advisers, the Home Office has confirmed that poppers won't be covered by the new legal highs bill.

In a victory for LGBT and drug campaigners, poppers will now not be banned, the Home Office has confirmed – prompting accusations of a U-turn.

After the government's own drug advisers wrote a letter last week explaining that in their view poppers could not be deemed a psychoactive drug and thus would not come under the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, a minister has responded stating that they had accepted – and will be implementing – this advice.



Poppers – the slang term for alkyl nitrates (the most commonly used of which is amyl nitrate) – are taken recreationally to intensify sensation during sex and to relax muscles during intercourse.

Following a debate in the House of Commons before the act was passed into law on 28 January, the government asked the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs to report on how poppers would be affected by the legislation.



Today's letter from Home Office minister Karen Bradley MP to Professor Les Iverson, chair of the ACMD, says: "I understand that the Council has now advanced its

understanding of the psychoactivity of the alkyl nitrites group under the Act and

concluded that only substances that directly stimulate or depress the central

nervous system are psychoactive under the Act."