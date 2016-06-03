Britain's Only LGBT Domestic Abuse Charity Has Gone Into Liquidation

Exclusive: Broken Rainbow, which for 14 years helped LGBT people fleeing violent and abusive relationships, has collapsed. Update: The helpline is being taken over by another LGBT anti-violence charity.

The UK's only national charity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender victims of domestic abuse has fallen into liquidation, BuzzFeed News can reveal.

The collapse came yesterday – 2 June – 14 years after Broken Rainbow was formed, and 12 years after it became a registered charity. An insider confirmed the news to BuzzFeed News but at this stage was disinclined to divulge many details.

Reasons for the liquidation therefore remain unclear, however, it follows months of speculation about the organisation's finances.

Just two months ago, staff issued a plea for more funds, claiming that if it did not receive £25,000 within 48 hours it would close. The call led to the Home Office granting the charity another tranche of funding. Another LGBT charity, METRO, is also believed to have stepped in with a donation to help preserve the work of Broken Rainbow.

The insider informed BuzzFeed News that the board of trustees has been attempting to find new funders in a bid to secure the jobs of the charity's handful of staff, and to see if there is any way of keeping the helpline open.