The Only Domestic Abuse Service For LGBT People Is "Days From Closure"

The only national charity providing help and support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people experiencing domestic violence is "days from closure", BuzzFeed News can reveal.

Last month, Broken Rainbow announced that if it did not receive £20,000 within a few weeks, the service, which includes a helpline that receives 10,000 calls per year, could fold. But now the entire operation is facing imminent closure, following what staff described as a delay from funders, including the Home Office.

"We are literally days from closure," Emma Baldry from Broken Rainbow told BuzzFeed News. "We have the confirmation of funding from the Home Office but we still don't have the money in our bank. We haven't had the contract to sign and therefore we haven't received the payment." She added that it was expecting these funds, and reliant on them going through, by 1 April.

"We have £95,000 of agreed funds due to us over the next few weeks from various funders, including the government," she said. "But the position we are currently in is that if we don't find £25,000 in the next 48 hours or so that could be the end of Broken Rainbow."

Baldry explained: "We don't have the money to pay our staff and we can't continue to run if we can't afford to pay our staff."