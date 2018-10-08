These Economists Just Won A Nobel Prize For Highlighting The Risks Of Climate Change And Unsustainable Development

BREAKING NEWS: The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. #NobelPrize https://t.co/xUs6iSyI7h

Two economists have been jointly awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences for their pioneering work on the understanding of climate change and sustainable development.

William Nordhaus and Paul Romer, both American, were announced as winners on Monday morning, for having "designed methods that address some of our time’s most fundamental and pressing issues: long-term sustainable growth in the global economy and the welfare of the world’s population."

Nordhaus's work has shown how economic activity reacts with basic chemistry and physics to produce climate change. His model to describe the relationship between the economy and climate is now widespread and has been influential in the development of policies such as carbon taxes.