The Family Of The Man Arrested For Alleged Spying In Moscow Says He's Innocent

The family of the man who was arrested in Moscow on Friday on suspicion of being an American spy says he is innocent and was in Russia for a wedding.

Russian security services said on Monday Paul Whelan was arrested on espionage charges. Russian news agencies reported that if convicted he could face up to 20 years in prison.

On Tuesday, a statement released by the family via Whelan's brother, David, denied that he was involved in any kind of espionage.

"We have read the reports of the arrest in Moscow of Paul Whelan, our son and brother," the statement said. "Paul is a retired Marine and was visiting Moscow to attend a wedding." The family said they were "deeply concerned for his safety and well-being."