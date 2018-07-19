Putin Has Accused Trump's US Critics Of Hindering Relations With Russia

The Russian president said the summit between the two leaders was "successful".

Vladimir Putin has accused critics of Donald Trump of trying to hinder America's relationship with Russia, days after the two leaders met for bilateral talks.

Trump has faced a barrage of criticism at home – and was branded a disgrace by members of his own party – after he appeared to give credence to Putin's denial that Russia had any involvement with the 2016 US presidential election.

Trump on Wednesday attempted to clarify his remarks and claimed he hadn't been questioning his own intelligence staff.

Thursday, Putin told a meeting of Russian diplomats in Moscow, according to a report from AP, that he considered Monday's summit "successful", before accusing unspecified "forces" in the US of trying to hold back US-Russia relations, mentioning the Syrian civil war and arms control as two affected areas.

Russia was, he said, "open to contacts with the US," continuing a theme of collaboration from Monday's talks.

Putin added that relations between the two nations were "in some ways worse than during the Cold War" but the meeting had put them on the path to "positive change."