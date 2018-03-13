The White House Is Now Explicitly Blaming Russia For The UK Spy Poisoning

"This latest action by Russia fits into a pattern of behavior in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order," the White House press secretary said Wednesday.

Facing pressure to back the UK's forceful response to Russia over a poisoning attack on British soil, the White House on Wednesday explicitly blamed the Russian government for the use of a nerve agent on a former spy and his daughter.

"The United States shares the United Kingdom’s assessment that Russia is responsible for the reckless nerve agent attack on a British citizen and his daughter, and we support the United Kingdom’s decision to expel Russian diplomats as a just response," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in the statement. "This latest action by Russia fits into a pattern of behavior in which Russia disregards the international rules-based order, undermines the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide, and attempts to subvert and discredit Western democratic institutions and processes."



The comments are the strongest yet from the White House regarding Russia's alleged role in the attack on Sergei Skripal, a British citizen, and his daughter Yulia, who were found on a park bench in the English city of Salisbury after having been exposed to a rare nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons on Monday that it was "highly likely" Russia was behind the attack. On Wednesday, the UK announced it was expelling 23 Russian diplomats after Russia declined to meet a Tuesday deadline for explaining the presence of the nerve agent in the UK.



Speaking with May by phone on Tuesday, Trump agreed on the need for "consequences for those who use these heinous weapons," but stopped short of attributing the attack to Russia.

"President Trump agreed with Prime Minister May that the government of the Russian Federation must provide unambiguous answers regarding how this chemical weapon, developed in Russia, came to be used in the United Kingdom," a read-out of the call released by the White House states. "The two leaders agreed on the need for consequences for those who use these heinous weapons in flagrant violation of international norms."

Speaking outside the White House before the call with May, Trump was also circumspect, telling reporters: "It sounds to me like it would be Russia based on all of the evidence they have."