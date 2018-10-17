An Explosion Has Killed Least 18 People At A Crimean College, Authorities Say

At least 18 people have been killed after an unidentified explosive device detonated at a college in the Crimean city of Kerch on Wednesday, with at least 50 others injured, according to Russian authorities.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the Crimean region, confirmed the number of deaths so far on state TV and also said the attacker, who killed himself, was a student at the college.

"The suspected attacker shot himself. He was a fourth year student of that college. His body was found in the library on the second floor," he said.

Earlier, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee told reporters: "Today at around noon an explosion occurred in the building of a polytechnic college in the city of Kerch, in the Crimean Republic."

At least 40 other people were said to have been injured. Russia's Emergencies Ministry is sending helicopters and a transport plane with rescuers and psychologists to the scene.

A Kremlin spokesperson said President Vladimir Putin extended his "deep condolences" to the friends and family of the victims.

Speaking in a video captured by local station Kerch FM, the school's director Olga Grebennikova – who wasn't at the college at the time of the attack – compared the incident to the 2014 Beslan attack, in which 330 people were killed. "There are a lot of bodies, a lot of bodies of children," she said.

Tass quoted a National Guard official, Sergei Melikov, who said the explosion was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED).