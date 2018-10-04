Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss At Least Two Portugal Matches As A Rape Investigation Continues

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the Portugal team amid allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.



One of the most recognizable and decorated stars of the game, Ronaldo, 33, is accused of raping Kathryn Mayorga — a charge he denies.

Portugal’s national team announced a 25-man squad on Thursday for two upcoming games against Scotland and Poland. Ronaldo, the team’s captain and record goal-scorer, was conspicuous by his absence.

Portuguese sports newspaper Record reported that Ronaldo had agreed with national manager Fernando Santos that it was “better” for him to not feature in the side in October and November — but the paper’s sources said the departure wasn’t permanent.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Juventus in Italy, also missed a Champions League tie against Young Boys on Tuesday, although this was due to a suspension. He also missed Portugal’s last round of international fixtures, but the team said he was merely being rested after his move from Madrid to Turin.

Las Vegas police reopened an investigation into Ronaldo’s behavior this month and Mayorga publicly revealed that she was the source of the complaint, in an interview with German weekly news magazine Der Spiegel.