The Doctor Killed In The Chicago Hospital Shooting Was The Gunman's Ex-Fiancé

One of three people shot dead at a Chicago hospital on Monday afternoon was the gunman's former fiancé, according to a family member.

Police named the suspect — who was also shot dead on Monday — as Juan Lopez, who killed Dr. Tamara O'Neal, 38, a specialist in emergency medicine, after the pair were seen arguing outside the hospital.

Turrell O'Neal, whose mother is Tamara's cousin, told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that she was set to marry the gunman in October but the wedding was called off for "reasons that were between them."

O'Neal said that Tamara and her ex-fiancé had been dating for about two years. O'Neal said that Tamara was "very family-oriented," and since her fiancé "was going to be a part of the family" they saw him on weekends and during the holidays.

O'Neal — who lives in Indiana — said that he found out they had called off the wedding at the end of September and that "it came as a surprise."

"The wedding was called for reasons that were between them," he said. "All we know was that we saw two people who loved each other, but we gave them to space to work out what needed to be worked out between them."

O'Neal said that he never saw the gunman behave in any way that would have led the family to believe he was capable of this crime.

"I was shocked," O'Neal said. "I couldn't believe it was him. But you only see one side of a person when they come around. From what we know, we didn't see any of those behaviors."

O'Neal told BuzzFeed News that for the past few weeks, Tamara had been busy preparing for a medical board examination and that his conversations with her involved talking about the exam.

